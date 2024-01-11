en English
Business

Securing Trademarks Prior to Public Disclosure: A Canadian Perspective

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:10 am EST
The enigmatic world of business is a fertile breeding ground for innovation and creativity. Every now and then, an ingenious idea blossoms into a trademark, a unique identifier that binds a product or service to its creator. However, the birth of a trademark is merely the first step of a journey fraught with potential pitfalls. In Canada, this journey weaves through a labyrinth of laws that demand careful navigation. Simply imagining a trademark or being the first to conceive it does not bestow any rights. It is only when a trademark is used in the market, associated with specific goods or services, or when a formal application for registration is submitted to the Canadian Trademark Registrar, that it is actually protected.

The Peril of Premature Disclosure

In the age of social media, it is tempting to showcase a new trademark to the world, to build anticipation and hype. However, such pre-launch announcements or social media reveals do not qualify as valid use under the Trademarks Act. They do not grant any rights. In fact, they may inadvertently jeopardize the very trademark they aim to promote. If a trademark is unveiled publicly before its use or registration, it risks being snatched up by a third party that may use it or, worse, register it first. This act of trademark piracy can lead the original creator to potentially lose the ability to use or register that trademark.

The Cost of Complacency

A trademark lost to a third party is more than just a missed opportunity. It is a blow to the resources invested in developing that trademark, to the effort expended, and to the hope and anticipation of its creators. In the worst-case scenario, it can lead to legal battles, wasted resources, and disappointment. The repercussions of not securing a trademark before public disclosure can echo far and wide, sometimes even tarnishing the reputation of the business behind the trademark.

The Path to Protection

Protecting a trademark, therefore, is not a task to be undertaken lightly. It is a process that requires caution and discretion. From ideation to registration, every step should be taken with an eye towards securing the trademark. Conducting thorough availability searches, filing for registration with the Canadian Trademark Registrar, and refraining from public disclosure until the trademark is legally protected, are all crucial steps in this journey. Only then can a trademark truly be secure and ready for the world to see.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

