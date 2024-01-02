en English
Agriculture

Seasonal Agricultural Workers Sue Canadian Government Over Alleged Exploitation

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 am EST
Seasonal Agricultural Workers Sue Canadian Government Over Alleged Exploitation

Seasonal agricultural workers in Canada have risen in a legal challenge against the federal government, mounting a nearly half-billion-dollar class action lawsuit. The crux of the claim lies in allegations of exploitation and denial of benefits, deeply rooted in policies dating back to the 1960s, a vestige of a time when discrimination was more openly practiced and less questioned.

The Plaintiffs’ Agony

One of the plaintiffs, Kevin Palmer, narrates his experiences of substandard living conditions, absence of overtime pay, and health issues triggered by pesticide exposure during his tenure in Ontario. His story, along with others, paints a disheartening picture of the plight of the workers under the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Program and the Temporary Foreign Workers Program’s agricultural stream.

‘Tied Employment’ and Its Implications

The lawsuit brings to light the issue of ‘tied employment,’ a policy that binds workers’ permits to a single employer. This restrictive practice curtails their freedom, making them susceptible to exploitation. Over the past 15 years, the government allegedly collected around $472 million in Employment Insurance (EI) premiums from these workers, all the while denying them the corresponding benefits.

The Discriminatory and Unconstitutional Policy

The lawsuit alleges that the policy, originally designed to prevent non-white workers from settling in Canada, is both discriminatory and unconstitutional. While recent government initiatives have aimed at allowing workers to change their permits in instances of abuse, advocates argue that this is not enough. They call for a greater degree of freedom of movement for temporary foreign workers, a right they believe is long overdue.

The federal government, on its part, has yet to address the lawsuit. However, various House of Commons committees have acknowledged the potential for exploitation under the current system, indicating a growing awareness of the issue at the highest level of government.

Agriculture Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

