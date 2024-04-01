SDTC Funding Delays Stir Concern Among Cleantech Startups Amid New Compliance Requirements

Cleantech startups approved for funding by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) are facing delayed payments due to increased reporting requirements. This complication arises as the agency, the primary funder of green technology in Canada, operates under a suspension on new grants ordered by Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne since early October, following a conflict of interest and inappropriate funding investigation.

Advertisment

Increased Scrutiny and Compliance Hurdles

SDTC's decision to impose additional requirements, including conflict-of-interest confirmations, is a reaction to findings from an initial investigation. This move, while intended to safeguard against policy breaches, has inadvertently led to payment delays for startups. These delays are particularly challenging for small technology developers that rely heavily on SDTC grants for capital, complicating their financial planning and spending capabilities.

Impact on the Cleantech Ecosystem

Advertisment

The ongoing suspension of new funding and delayed payments to already approved projects have cast a shadow over Canada's cleantech industry. Executives fear that these delays not only affect their immediate operational capabilities but also pose risks to their reputation and reliability among other investors. The situation is exacerbated by a cautious investment climate, with many investors hesitant to commit to long-term bets on precommercial technology, further straining the cleantech ecosystem.

Looking Ahead: Calls for Change and Accountability

The funding challenges faced by cleantech startups call into question the efficacy of Canada's approach to supporting green technology development. High-profile investigations and resignations within SDTC have highlighted governance issues, prompting a broader discussion on the need for change. As the federal Auditor-General and ethics commissioner probe into SDTC's operations, the cleantech community awaits concrete actions that could alleviate the current funding bottleneck and ensure a more robust and transparent support system for sustainable development technologies.