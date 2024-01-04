en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

SD Victoria in Halifax: A Maritime Mystery Amid Global Shipping Chaos

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:42 pm EST
SD Victoria in Halifax: A Maritime Mystery Amid Global Shipping Chaos

In the murmuring waves of Halifax Harbour, the presence of British offshore support vessel SD Victoria has been stirring curiosity since December 27. Operated by Serco Marine Services, the vessel serves the Royal Navy, performing tasks ranging from the transportation of personnel and military equipment to supporting diving operations. However, its current role in Halifax remains shrouded in mystery. The Royal Navy and the Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Halifax have yet to shed light on the reasons behind its presence.

The SD Victoria’s Enigmatic Visits

This is not the first instance of the SD Victoria docking in Halifax. A similar visit was recorded in February 2022, suggesting a pattern that is yet to be fully understood. While naval vessels from various nations, including the US and the Royal Navy, are known to participate in joint exercises with the Canadian Navy, it remains unconfirmed whether the SD Victoria is part of such an initiative.

Maritime Movements in Halifax Harbour

The Halifax Harbour regularly witnesses the comings and goings of a variety of vessels, including container ships, oil tankers, and car carriers. Destinations span from New York to Montreal and the UK, illustrating the global connections of this bustling port. The recent arrival of the Qikiqtaaluk W. oil tanker, named after Canada’s northernmost region, at the Imperial Oil Terminal in Dartmouth, only adds to this vibrant maritime tapestry.

Global Shipping Under Threat

Meanwhile, the world of maritime shipping faces a stark challenge. Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea have been universally condemned by Canada and its allies for causing significant disruptions to global shipping. This threat has forced several of the world’s largest shipping companies to divert their vessels around southern Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, which results in a considerable increase in costs and delivery times. This diversion jeopardizes the movement of critical resources such as food, fuel, and humanitarian aid, driving the cost higher for operators and potentially impacting economies worldwide.

0
Canada Military Transportation
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
22 seconds ago
Victoria's Indoor Events: A Warm Refuge from Winter Chill
As chilly winds sweep across Victoria, a line-up of vibrant indoor events promise to create an invigorating haven from the harsh winter weather. From theatrical performances to community gatherings, the city offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere for residents and visitors alike. A Golden Jubilee Celebration At the heart of the cultural scene is the
Victoria's Indoor Events: A Warm Refuge from Winter Chill
Allkem Limited Receives Crucial Authorisation for James Bay Lithium Project
5 mins ago
Allkem Limited Receives Crucial Authorisation for James Bay Lithium Project
Coyotes and Bobcats in Urban Settings: A Call for Vigilance and Respect
10 mins ago
Coyotes and Bobcats in Urban Settings: A Call for Vigilance and Respect
Ottawa Residents Skate on Thin Ice: A Deep Dive into Winter Safety
1 min ago
Ottawa Residents Skate on Thin Ice: A Deep Dive into Winter Safety
Health Canada Approves Pfizer's Beqvez, Opening New Horizons in Hemophilia B Treatment
2 mins ago
Health Canada Approves Pfizer's Beqvez, Opening New Horizons in Hemophilia B Treatment
Rising Living Costs Threaten Financial Security of Canadian Retirees: Deloitte Study
3 mins ago
Rising Living Costs Threaten Financial Security of Canadian Retirees: Deloitte Study
Latest Headlines
World News
Oregon's Wildfire Protection Funding: A Tale of Two Proposals
12 seconds
Oregon's Wildfire Protection Funding: A Tale of Two Proposals
Warts: Understanding the Types, Prevention, and Treatment Options
36 seconds
Warts: Understanding the Types, Prevention, and Treatment Options
Chicago Man Falls into Diabetic Coma After Using Counterfeit Weight Loss Drug
37 seconds
Chicago Man Falls into Diabetic Coma After Using Counterfeit Weight Loss Drug
Assassination of Hamas Commander in Beirut Highlights Shifting Middle Eastern Dynamics
58 seconds
Assassination of Hamas Commander in Beirut Highlights Shifting Middle Eastern Dynamics
Man's Severed Limb Successfully Reattached in a Rare and Complex Surgery in Pune
59 seconds
Man's Severed Limb Successfully Reattached in a Rare and Complex Surgery in Pune
Ottawa Residents Skate on Thin Ice: A Deep Dive into Winter Safety
1 min
Ottawa Residents Skate on Thin Ice: A Deep Dive into Winter Safety
Imitation Crab: A Deep Dive into its Creation, Taste and Health Implications
1 min
Imitation Crab: A Deep Dive into its Creation, Taste and Health Implications
Iowa's Recount Laws in Spotlight: Secretary of State Advocates for Reform Ahead of 2024 Elections
1 min
Iowa's Recount Laws in Spotlight: Secretary of State Advocates for Reform Ahead of 2024 Elections
Beloved Educator Ron Rutz Battles Stroke, Community Rallies to Aid Recovery
2 mins
Beloved Educator Ron Rutz Battles Stroke, Community Rallies to Aid Recovery
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app