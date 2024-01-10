Screen Time in Toddlers: A Potential Risk Factor for Sensory Processing Disorders

In a groundbreaking study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, a worrying link has been discovered between early screen time and atypical sensory processing in toddlers. The study reveals that children exposed to screen time before they reach 12 months of age are twice as likely to exhibit sensory processing differences. Alarmingly, every additional hour of screen time after 18 months further increases the likelihood of these differences by 20%, suggesting that digital media exposure might be a risk factor for developing atypical sensory profiles.

Unraveling the Details of the Study

The comprehensive study followed 1471 children closely, meticulously observing their sensory processing behaviors in relation to their exposure to digital media. The findings indicate that by 12 months of age, children exposed to screen time are 105% more likely to develop high sensory behaviors. This percentage increases further with each additional hour of screen time after 18 months, reaching a concerning increase of 20% by 24 months of age.

A Connection between Screen Time and Autism?

Another crucial discovery made by the researchers at Drexel University is the potential correlation between autism and screen time. The study suggests that children under the age of 2 who are regularly exposed to television or movies are more likely to develop sensory processing issues, often associated with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). However, it is important to note that this is a preliminary finding, and further research is essential to confirm this association.

Recommendations and Implications

In light of these findings, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends no screens for babies under age 2 and limited time for children under age 5. Public health expert Julianna Miner sees a strong case for delaying and limiting screen time for kids, especially babies, to potentially improve sensory-related outcomes. This study reaffirms previous research that babies exposed to an average of two hours of screen time per day exhibited poorer cognitive skills essential for self-regulation, learning, and mental health later in life.