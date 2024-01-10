en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Screen Time in Toddlers: A Potential Risk Factor for Sensory Processing Disorders

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:29 pm EST
Screen Time in Toddlers: A Potential Risk Factor for Sensory Processing Disorders

In a groundbreaking study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, a worrying link has been discovered between early screen time and atypical sensory processing in toddlers. The study reveals that children exposed to screen time before they reach 12 months of age are twice as likely to exhibit sensory processing differences. Alarmingly, every additional hour of screen time after 18 months further increases the likelihood of these differences by 20%, suggesting that digital media exposure might be a risk factor for developing atypical sensory profiles.

Unraveling the Details of the Study

The comprehensive study followed 1471 children closely, meticulously observing their sensory processing behaviors in relation to their exposure to digital media. The findings indicate that by 12 months of age, children exposed to screen time are 105% more likely to develop high sensory behaviors. This percentage increases further with each additional hour of screen time after 18 months, reaching a concerning increase of 20% by 24 months of age.

A Connection between Screen Time and Autism?

Another crucial discovery made by the researchers at Drexel University is the potential correlation between autism and screen time. The study suggests that children under the age of 2 who are regularly exposed to television or movies are more likely to develop sensory processing issues, often associated with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). However, it is important to note that this is a preliminary finding, and further research is essential to confirm this association.

Recommendations and Implications

In light of these findings, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends no screens for babies under age 2 and limited time for children under age 5. Public health expert Julianna Miner sees a strong case for delaying and limiting screen time for kids, especially babies, to potentially improve sensory-related outcomes. This study reaffirms previous research that babies exposed to an average of two hours of screen time per day exhibited poorer cognitive skills essential for self-regulation, learning, and mental health later in life.

0
Canada Crime Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
57 mins ago
Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs: Redefining Superhero Narrative with Indigenous-led 'Echo'
Canadian Kanien’kehá:ka actor Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs is set to redefine the superhero genre with her lead role in the upcoming Disney+ series ‘Echo’, a spin-off from Marvel’s ‘Hawkeye’. Diving into the uncharted territory of Indigenous-led narratives in mainstream television, ‘Echo’ is a breakthrough project that is anticipated to reshape the portrayal of Indigenous superheros. Breaking
Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs: Redefining Superhero Narrative with Indigenous-led 'Echo'
Air Canada Passenger Opens Cabin Door, Falls on Tarmac Delaying Flight
2 hours ago
Air Canada Passenger Opens Cabin Door, Falls on Tarmac Delaying Flight
Brandon Wheat Kings Triumph in Overtime, Breaking Losing Streak
2 hours ago
Brandon Wheat Kings Triumph in Overtime, Breaking Losing Streak
Edmonton Oilers Triumph Over Chicago Blackhawks, Continue Eight-Game Winning Streak
1 hour ago
Edmonton Oilers Triumph Over Chicago Blackhawks, Continue Eight-Game Winning Streak
Canadian NGOs Rally for ICJ Support on Gaza War Crimes Probe
2 hours ago
Canadian NGOs Rally for ICJ Support on Gaza War Crimes Probe
Snowfall Boosts Skier Turnout at Loch Lomond Ski Area
2 hours ago
Snowfall Boosts Skier Turnout at Loch Lomond Ski Area
Latest Headlines
World News
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
2 mins
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
9 mins
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
10 mins
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
10 mins
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
12 mins
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
19 mins
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
22 mins
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
23 mins
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
24 mins
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
27 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app