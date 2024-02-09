Screamo's Revival: New Friends Fest Roars Back in Toronto

This August, the Lithuanian House in Toronto will echo with the raw, emotive sounds of screamo as New Friends Fest makes a triumphant return. The DIY festival, slated for August 2-4, promises an exhilarating lineup of established and emerging artists, as well as rare performances that fans will not want to miss.

A Tale of Resilience and Rediscovery

Newfound Interest In Connecticut, Toronto's own veterans of the genre, will grace the stage for their first show in 18 years. The hometown heroes join fellow reunited act We Were Skeletons, who will make their way from Pennsylvania to reconnect with fans after a hiatus.

Italian band Raein, a staple in the European screamo scene, is set to make their first North American appearance since 2013. Saetia, the iconic New York group, will also cross borders for their inaugural Canadian performance.

Additional highlights include Jeromes Dream, Blind Girls, Dowsing, Your Arms Are My Cocoon, Vs Self, Joliette, Algae Bloom, awakebutstillinbed, Vile Creature, NØ MAN, Short Fictions, Football etc, Radura, and more.

A Gathering of Passionate Artists and Fans

New Friends Fest embodies the spirit of DIY culture, bringing together a diverse and dedicated community of musicians and fans. The festival organizers, who have deep roots in the scene, are committed to showcasing the genre's best and brightest talents.

Quotes from organizers and attending artists emphasize the importance of fostering connections, pushing boundaries, and celebrating the resilience of screamo in today's musical landscape.

A New Chapter for a Cherished Scene

As the countdown to New Friends Fest begins, anticipation grows for an unforgettable weekend of music and camaraderie. The festival's return symbolizes not only a celebration of screamo's rich history but also a testament to its enduring appeal and potential for growth.

For those who have long cherished the genre, this event offers a chance to reconnect with old favorites and discover new gems. And for those just entering the world of screamo, New Friends Fest serves as a vibrant introduction to a community that values authenticity, passion, and the power of shared experiences.

As the first notes of Newfound Interest In Connecticut's long-awaited performance ring through the air, and the echoes of Saetia's Canadian debut resonate throughout the venue, one thing will be abundantly clear: screamo's spirit is alive and stronger than ever.

The New Friends Fest represents a celebration of resilience, unity, and the transcendent power of music. As fans and artists gather at the Lithuanian House this August, they'll bear witness to a scene that refuses to fade, instead continuing to evolve and captivate new generations.

In the end, it's not just about the raw emotion and catharsis that screamo elicits; it's about the connections forged and the stories shared within this tight-knit community. New Friends Fest is set to become a beacon of hope and inspiration, proving that even in the face of adversity, the spirit of screamo will never be silenced.