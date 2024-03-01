Screambox March Lineup Update: New Horror Titles & Todd Brown's Zombie Cameo

As March unfolds, Screambox is set to captivate horror enthusiasts with its latest lineup of spine-chilling titles, including a unique cameo by Todd Brown in Exit Humanity. This month's selection not only promises to deliver a diverse range of horror flicks but also brings a Canadian twist to the genre, showcasing the talents of directors like Jesse Thomas Cook.
Spotlight on Canadian Horror
Among the notable entries, Exit Humanity stands out not just for its engaging narrative but also for featuring Todd Brown, the revered ScreenAnarchy figure, in an unforgettable role as a zombie. This intriguing Easter egg adds a layer of excitement for fans familiar with Brown's work in the horror community. Additionally, Jesse Thomas Cook, known for his unsettling 2013 movie Septic Man, returns to the spotlight with two titles, Cult Hero and The Hyperborean, further solidifying the Canadian presence in this month's offerings.
Emerging Titles to Watch
Among the emerging titles, the home invasion horror-thriller Followers is poised to make waves. Slated for release on March 12th, this film delves into the terrifying ordeal of a social media influencer and her friends, who find themselves prey to a sinister dark web cult. This narrative not only explores the horror genre but also comments on the perils of social media fame. For additional insights, readers can explore the recent unveiling of the Followers trailer here.
Why This March Lineup Matters
The inclusion of Canadian genre titles this March is a testament to Screambox's dedication to showcasing diverse and innovative horror cinema. With the blend of established talents and fresh narratives, this month's lineup is set to offer something for every horror aficionado. The cameo appearance by Todd Brown and the spotlight on Jesse Thomas Cook's latest works exemplify the platform's commitment to celebrating the horror community's interconnectedness and creativity.
As the month progresses, these titles promise to not only entertain but also provoke thought and discussions among viewers. From the exploration of social media's dark side to the showcasing of Canadian horror ingenuity, Screambox's March offerings are poised to leave a lasting impression on the genre's landscape.