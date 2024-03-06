Scotiabank Earns Canada's Best Diversity Employer Title for Third Year

Scotiabank has been named as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for 2024, marking its third consecutive win in this category. This prestigious recognition, announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc., underscores the bank's unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace through its innovative Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

Advertisment

Building a Culture of Inclusion

Under the leadership of Chief Human Resources Officer Jenny Poulos, Scotiabank has implemented a multi-year DEI strategy that emphasizes Allyship as a core platform. The bank's annual Allyship Summit, now in its third year, has become a cornerstone event, encouraging employees across its global operations to support one another and advance DEI in the workplace. The appointment of the first VP of Global Inclusion further demonstrates Scotiabank's dedication to embedding inclusivity into its organizational fabric.

Innovative Programs and Standards

Advertisment

Scotiabank's DEI efforts extend beyond internal culture-building. The introduction of over 450 DEI-specific learning resources, alongside initiatives supporting inclusive language and hiring practices, exemplifies the bank's approach to education and awareness. Furthermore, the establishment of Global Inclusive Standards of Care for employee benefits signifies a proactive step towards addressing health disparities, particularly for the LGBT+ community and women.

Recognition and Future Directions

This year's accolade from Canada's Best Diversity Employers highlights Scotiabank's achievements in creating a diverse and welcoming work environment. As Scotiabank continues to invest in mentorship and sponsorship programs for equity-deserving groups, its recognition serves as both an acknowledgment of past successes and a roadmap for future endeavors in DEI.

As Scotiabank celebrates this achievement, the bank remains focused on its journey towards greater inclusivity. By challenging biases, confronting discrimination, and valuing every voice, Scotiabank is setting a benchmark for corporate Canada, demonstrating the powerful impact of a truly inclusive workplace on employees, clients, and communities alike.