Scoliosis: Unveiling the Global Disparities in Diagnosis and Treatment

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:15 pm EST
Scoliosis: Unveiling the Global Disparities in Diagnosis and Treatment

Scoliosis, a complex spinal disorder characterized by abnormal twisting and curvature, is an ailment that indiscriminately strikes individuals of all age groups. Among these, adolescent idiopathic scoliosis is notably prevalent in children, while a high incidence is also observed in older adults. This piece brings to light the story of Cael, a 15-year old whose life was profoundly affected by the severe progression of scoliosis that remained undiagnosed until an advanced stage. The tale underscores the emotional and physical tolls that a delayed diagnosis and treatment can impose on patients.

A Global Gap in Scoliosis Awareness and Management

Across the globe, marked disparities in scoliosis awareness, diagnosis, and treatment are evident. Many cases slip through the cracks, going unnoticed due to inconsistent screening practices and a lack of comprehensive awareness in clinical and public health education programs. In the United States, less than half of the states mandate school-based scoliosis screening. Canada has discontinued such screenings since 1979.

Treatment Recommendations and the Issue of Timely Care

Recommended treatments for scoliosis generally include bracing for mild to moderate curves and surgery for more severe curves. However, delayed referrals and a global deficit in healthcare education often deny patients timely care. Notably, adolescent idiopathic scoliosis predominantly affects girls, who also run a higher risk of progressive deformities and the need for surgical intervention.

Healthcare Access and Treatment Disparities

In the United States, healthcare access and treatment disparities are significantly influenced by factors such as race, income, and insurance coverage. Those covered by public insurance and racial minorities tend to be diagnosed later and suffer worse outcomes. In Canada, despite the provision of universal coverage for spinal fusion surgery, patients often face long waiting periods due to a paucity of providers and resources, leading to an aggravation of the condition. A gender disparity within the healthcare workforce and a notable lack of research funding for conditions like scoliosis further amplify the challenges in effectively addressing the condition.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

