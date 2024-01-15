SciMar Unveils Democratized Investment for Groundbreaking Type 2 Diabetes Research

Dauphin-based BioTech company, SciMar, brings a revolutionary investment opportunity to the table, potentially transforming the landscape of Type 2 Diabetes treatment. The company, under the guidance of CEO and Co-Founder Mick Loutt, is leveraging Regulation A+ to democratize investment, allowing a more diverse range of investors to back their innovative work.

Revolutionizing Investment and Medical Science

SciMar's new approach to investment registration mirrors an IPO, yet retains the company's private status. This strategy significantly reduces the minimum investment amount from an intimidating $50,000-$100,000 to a mere $99 US. This move not only broadens investment participation but also accelerates the company's research towards treating and ultimately curing Type 2 Diabetes.

Rooted in two decades of scrutinized research by Loutt's father at the University of Manitoba, SciMar has unearthed a crucial insight into Type 2 Diabetes. The company has identified a second hormone, Paladin, originating from the liver, which plays a significant role in managing the disease. Their findings indicate that Type 2 Diabetics might not need more insulin, but are instead deficient in Paladin. In response, SciMar is devising a suite of products and techniques designed to restore Paladin's function in the body.

Addressing a National Health Crisis

Loutt underscores the urgency of their innovative intervention, pointing to the alarmingly high risk of Type 2 Diabetes among Canadians, particularly the younger population. The disease's prevalence is even more pronounced within the indigenous community, making SciMar's work crucial for national health.

For those interested in supporting this groundbreaking work, further information about SciMar's investment opportunity can be found on their website. The company also hosts a podcast, "Inside the Breakthrough," available on most podcast platforms, offering intriguing insights into their research and the broader implications for tackling Type 2 Diabetes.