Scholastic Expands Media Reach with $186 Million Acquisition of 9 Story Media Group

Scholastic Corporation, a titan in children's publishing, has announced its strategic acquisition of 9 Story Media Group for a staggering $186 million, marking a significant expansion into multimedia storytelling and audience engagement. This acquisition, expected to be finalized in Scholastic’s fiscal 2025 first quarter, aims to synergize Scholastic's extensive library of children’s stories with 9 Story's innovative book-to-screen adaptation capabilities, promising an enriched content experience for young audiences worldwide.

Strategic Integration for Global Expansion

In a move to fortify its position in the global children’s entertainment market, Scholastic’s investment in 9 Story Media Group represents a pivotal step towards integrating its acclaimed literary assets with cutting-edge media production and distribution channels. With 9 Story's proven track record in creating compelling children's content that resonates on a global scale, this partnership is poised to enhance Scholastic's ability to develop and proliferate global franchises across multiple platforms. This deal not only leverages 9 Story's production, sales, and licensing prowess but also aligns with Scholastic's strategic goals of deepening connections with its young audience through dynamic storytelling mediums beyond traditional print.

Anticipated Impact on Growth and Innovation

Financially, this acquisition is a bold move by Scholastic, funded through available cash and credit facilities, underscoring the company’s commitment to investing in growth opportunities and innovation in the children’s content space. 9 Story, with a reported revenue of approximately $104 million in its most recent fiscal year, brings to the table a lucrative content library and production capabilities. Scholastic anticipates this acquisition will not only be earnings accretive in the long term but also significantly bolster its top-line growth and bottom-line results, paving the way for a new era of storytelling that transcends traditional book publishing.

Charting the Future of Children's Media

This strategic acquisition signals Scholastic's ambitious vision to redefine children's media consumption, with plans to transform beloved book characters and narratives into immersive multi-platform experiences. By harnessing 9 Story's expertise in animation and digital content creation, Scholastic is set to captivate young minds through innovative formats and channels, further solidifying its leadership in children’s educational and entertainment content. The combined strengths of Scholastic and 9 Story Media Group herald a transformative journey towards creating engaging, educational, and entertaining content that can be cherished by children across the globe.

As Scholastic and 9 Story Media Group embark on this exciting new chapter, the potential for revolutionary advancements in children's media is immense. This partnership not only promises to enrich the lives of young readers and viewers but also sets a new benchmark for the integration of literature and media, inviting audiences to experience storytelling in unprecedented ways. The future of children's content looks brighter than ever, with Scholastic at the helm of this pioneering venture.