SCAN Unit and Lethbridge Police Service Shut Down Problem Property

In a collaborative effort to improve community safety, the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) team and the Lethbridge Police Service in southern Alberta have successfully shut down a problem property. This move is part of SCAN’s wider initiative to enhance the quality of life for Albertans by addressing properties linked with illegal activities.

SCAN’s Proactive Approach

Since its establishment in 2008, the SCAN unit has probed into over 8,000 properties across the province, issuing approximately 100 community safety orders. But what sets SCAN apart is their predominant resolution method – engaging property owners and urging them to cease illegal activities without the need for court orders. This proactive approach has resulted in positive changes for communities, underlining the efficacy of SCAN’s efforts in Alberta.

A Triumph in Lethbridge

The recent success story unfolds in Lethbridge, where a notorious drug house, located at 1607 3 Avenue North, was shut down. With a court order in hand, the Alberta Sheriffs, part of the SCAN team, terminated all tenancy agreements, boarded up the house, installed fences, and changed locks. The property will remain closed for 90 days.

The Lethbridge Police Service had been called to the house 36 times, and eight local residents had requested the property’s closure. The SCAN unit’s partnership with the Lethbridge Police Service proved instrumental in addressing this property, demonstrating an immediate positive impact on the lives of Albertans.

SCAN’s Impact on Alberta

The successful closure of the Lethbridge property underscores the effectiveness of SCAN’s work in Alberta. By focusing on properties associated with illegal activities and working collaboratively with local police services, SCAN is making significant strides in enhancing community safety and the quality of life for Albertans. As the unit continues to address problem properties, their proactive approach is a testament to their commitment to safer neighbourhoods and communities.