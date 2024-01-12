en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Savannah Implements Quiet Zone; Transport Canada Invests in Grain Terminal Expansion

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:15 pm EST
Savannah Implements Quiet Zone; Transport Canada Invests in Grain Terminal Expansion

In a move resonating with the residents of Savannah, Georgia, the city has initiated the enforcement of a federally designated quiet zone along the CSX-owned Old Fort Rail line, a long-standing concern for the residents due to high decibel disturbances emerging from increased train traffic. The quiet zone stretches from Habersham Street to President Street, enveloping the city’s downtown area.

Leap Towards Quieter Streets

This initiative is an integral part of a more comprehensive, multi-phase project undertaken in collaboration with CSX, Watco, the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), and the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT). The quiet zone, a decade-long pursuit stemming from resident complaints, will absolve train engineers from the obligatory horn blowing at crossings, barring emergency situations. This phase of the project has seen the inclusion of gates and lights at five crossings and the discontinuation of two others, significantly reducing the noise pollution in the area.

Next Steps and Further Expansion

The upcoming phases of the project are set to extend the quiet zone from Habersham Street to 52nd Street, offering more residents respite from the persistent clamor of train horns. This initiative is a testament to the city’s commitment to improving the quality of life for its residents while ensuring the smooth operation of essential logistics infrastructure.

Boosting Canadian Grain Export Capabilities

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Transport Canada has pledged an investment of up to C$26.3 million in the Archer Daniels Midland Company Grain Terminal Expansion Project at Ontario’s Port Windsor. The project is aimed at escalating export capacity and mitigating supply-chain bottlenecks. The planned improvements include the installation of grain drying equipment, expansion of storage capacity, and upgrades to conveyor loading capacity and truck flow.

The substantial investment is expected to spur economic growth and fortify food security by enhancing Canadian grain export capabilities to global markets. The project also aligns with environmental and traffic decongestion goals by aiming to reduce emissions and traffic congestion.

0
Canada Transportation United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
3 mins ago
Bright Lights Windsor Illuminates Tradition in Annual Holiday Event
As the final glimmers of the holiday season fade, the City of Windsor is rolling up the carpet on the spectacular annual event, Bright Lights Windsor. Held in Jackson Park from December 1st to January 7th, this year’s theme, ‘Where Tradition Shines’, echoed throughout the park, offering a mesmerizing blend of modern entertainment and classic
Bright Lights Windsor Illuminates Tradition in Annual Holiday Event
Mark Scheifele Escapes Major Injury as Winnipeg Jets Fortify Future
14 mins ago
Mark Scheifele Escapes Major Injury as Winnipeg Jets Fortify Future
Preferred Shares Underperform Amid Rising Interest Rates: Implications of F N B Corporation's Series E Preferred Stock Redemption
16 mins ago
Preferred Shares Underperform Amid Rising Interest Rates: Implications of F N B Corporation's Series E Preferred Stock Redemption
Balancing Act: Sûreté du Québec's Warning Against Porch Pirate Visuals Sparks Privacy Debate
9 mins ago
Balancing Act: Sûreté du Québec's Warning Against Porch Pirate Visuals Sparks Privacy Debate
Road Rage in Ottawa: Police Seek Assistance in Identifying Suspect
12 mins ago
Road Rage in Ottawa: Police Seek Assistance in Identifying Suspect
Canadian Household Debt Hits Record High: A Deep Dive into the Debt Dynamics
14 mins ago
Canadian Household Debt Hits Record High: A Deep Dive into the Debt Dynamics
Latest Headlines
World News
Airline Incident and Horse Racing Controversies Stir Concerns and Admiration
5 seconds
Airline Incident and Horse Racing Controversies Stir Concerns and Admiration
Hong Kong Residents Reflect on 42 Years of 'One Country, Two Systems'
19 seconds
Hong Kong Residents Reflect on 42 Years of 'One Country, Two Systems'
Missouri House Representative Jamie Burger Announces Candidacy for State Senate
1 min
Missouri House Representative Jamie Burger Announces Candidacy for State Senate
Dale Williams: A Spree of Unprovoked Assaults Leads to 24 Weeks Behind Bars
2 mins
Dale Williams: A Spree of Unprovoked Assaults Leads to 24 Weeks Behind Bars
Boris Naroditsky: The Mastermind Behind Sputnik-V Passes Away at 82
3 mins
Boris Naroditsky: The Mastermind Behind Sputnik-V Passes Away at 82
Ugandan Political Leaders Demand Immediate Committee Restructuring
3 mins
Ugandan Political Leaders Demand Immediate Committee Restructuring
Anheuser-Busch InBev Secures Historic Olympic Sponsorship Through 2028
4 mins
Anheuser-Busch InBev Secures Historic Olympic Sponsorship Through 2028
Mohammad Ali Arafat: Upholding Unrestricted Freedom of Expression in Bangladesh
4 mins
Mohammad Ali Arafat: Upholding Unrestricted Freedom of Expression in Bangladesh
Iowa Candidates Weather Storm as Unity Ticket Speculation Surrounds Senator Manchin
4 mins
Iowa Candidates Weather Storm as Unity Ticket Speculation Surrounds Senator Manchin
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app