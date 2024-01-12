Savannah Implements Quiet Zone; Transport Canada Invests in Grain Terminal Expansion

In a move resonating with the residents of Savannah, Georgia, the city has initiated the enforcement of a federally designated quiet zone along the CSX-owned Old Fort Rail line, a long-standing concern for the residents due to high decibel disturbances emerging from increased train traffic. The quiet zone stretches from Habersham Street to President Street, enveloping the city’s downtown area.

Leap Towards Quieter Streets

This initiative is an integral part of a more comprehensive, multi-phase project undertaken in collaboration with CSX, Watco, the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), and the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT). The quiet zone, a decade-long pursuit stemming from resident complaints, will absolve train engineers from the obligatory horn blowing at crossings, barring emergency situations. This phase of the project has seen the inclusion of gates and lights at five crossings and the discontinuation of two others, significantly reducing the noise pollution in the area.

Next Steps and Further Expansion

The upcoming phases of the project are set to extend the quiet zone from Habersham Street to 52nd Street, offering more residents respite from the persistent clamor of train horns. This initiative is a testament to the city’s commitment to improving the quality of life for its residents while ensuring the smooth operation of essential logistics infrastructure.

Boosting Canadian Grain Export Capabilities

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Transport Canada has pledged an investment of up to C$26.3 million in the Archer Daniels Midland Company Grain Terminal Expansion Project at Ontario’s Port Windsor. The project is aimed at escalating export capacity and mitigating supply-chain bottlenecks. The planned improvements include the installation of grain drying equipment, expansion of storage capacity, and upgrades to conveyor loading capacity and truck flow.

The substantial investment is expected to spur economic growth and fortify food security by enhancing Canadian grain export capabilities to global markets. The project also aligns with environmental and traffic decongestion goals by aiming to reduce emissions and traffic congestion.