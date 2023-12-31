Sault Area Hospital Faces Twin Viral Outbreaks; Imposes Visitation Restrictions

Sault Area Hospital (SAH), located in Ontario, has been hit by a double whammy of viral outbreaks, leading to an immediate clampdown on visitations. The hospital administration has imposed restrictions within its 1B and 3B units, following a COVID-19 outbreak and a parainfluenza virus 3 (HPIV-3) outbreak respectively.

COVID-19 Outbreak on 1B

The 1B unit, home to the Algoma Geriatric Clinic along with various other geriatric services including seniors mental health and Behavioural Supports Ontario, is now off-limits to all except approved essential caregivers. The COVID-19 outbreak has necessitated this extreme measure to ensure the safety of both patients and healthcare workers.

Hospital’s Response and Safety Measures

In response to the outbreak, SAH has issued a stern reminder to all healthcare workers and members of the public. Wearing masks or face coverings is now mandatory within the facility and at all of its community-based locations. The hospital is providing approved masks at entrances. Additionally, individuals feeling unwell are being advised to defer their visits to a later date.

Parainfluenza Virus 3 Outbreak on 3B

Adding to the hospital’s challenges, a parainfluenza virus 3 (HPIV-3) outbreak has been declared on another unit, 3B. This virus, often leading to respiratory illnesses such as bronchiolitis, bronchitis, and pneumonia, is a particular threat to infants, young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. Its spread is facilitated by coughing, sneezing, and touching. Consequently, the hospital has enforced similar visitation restrictions for this unit as well.

The hospital administration is urging symptomatic visitors to inform their loved ones’ care teams. This information would be crucial in managing the outbreaks and minimizing their impact on the vulnerable populations within the hospital.