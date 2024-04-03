Saskatoon Zoo Welcomes Five Zebras, Boosts Visitor Interest and Education

Five zebras, recently rescued and transferred to the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo, have become a significant attraction, drawing attention and increasing zoo attendance. The zebras, originally seized by conservation officers from a rural property in Saskatchewan, officially became part of the zoo family on March 31, following a detailed investigation under The Captive Wildlife Regulations. Zoo manager Jeff Mitchell expressed enthusiasm about the new additions, highlighting the efforts made to provide specialized care, including a tailored diet and a heated barn for the cold months, ensuring the African natives adapt well to their new environment.

Special Care and Adaptation

Zoo staff, in collaboration with nutritionists and veterinarians from the Western College of Veterinary Medicine, have developed a comprehensive care plan for the zebras. This includes a diet rich in specific minerals and regular health check-ups to ensure they remain in optimal condition. Given the zebras' inability to grow a winter coat, the construction of a heated barn extension was pivotal for their comfort during Saskatchewan's harsh winter, allowing them a cozy retreat when temperatures drop below -5 C.

Community Engagement and Educational Opportunities

The arrival of the zebras has sparked increased visitor interest, with the zoo reporting a noticeable rise in attendance. This enthusiasm reflects the community's eagerness to learn about these intriguing animals, their habitat, and conservation needs. The zoo's commitment to education extends beyond simply showcasing the zebras; it aims to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for wildlife conservation among visitors. An information report detailing the zebra acquisition and its positive impact on the zoo is set to be presented to Saskatoon's standing policy committee on planning, development, and community services.

Financial Implications and Future Plans

Despite the initial costs associated with the zebras' care and habitat preparation, the city has managed these expenses within the existing zoo operating budget, thanks in part to a $120,000 contribution from the province for the animals' care and maintenance. Looking forward, the zoo anticipates that the operational costs for the coming years can be accommodated through minor budget reprioritizations, ensuring the zebras' well-being without significant financial strain. This strategic planning underscores the zoo's commitment to providing a permanent, nurturing home for the zebras, while also enhancing the visitor experience and educational outreach.