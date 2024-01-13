Saskatoon Resident Advocates for Bylaw Change to Combat Animal Hoarding and Unregulated Breeding

In the heart of Saskatoon, a resident’s tireless advocacy for animal rights is leading to a potential shake-up of city bylaws. Kelsey Stroeder, a seasoned dog foster parent and compassionate animal advocate, is calling for a strict cap on the number of pets in a household. The purpose? To prevent animal hoarding, regulate home-based animal rescues and pet breeding businesses, and ensure animals under human care receive the treatment they deserve.

A Crusade Against Animal Hoarding and Unregulated Breeding

Stroeder recently voiced her concerns before a city council committee, suggesting a firm limit of 10 pets per household. A bold move, designed to prevent the grim reality of animal hoarding and the proliferation of unqualified pet breeding businesses. Her proposal has gained unanimous support from the committee, but she acknowledges the public might be a harder sell.

Unregulated breeding and animal hoarding are issues often obscured from the public view, but their impacts are severe and far-reaching. Overcrowded conditions, poor health care, and negligent treatment are just a few of the problems associated with such practices. By setting a clear limit on the number of pets, Stroeder aims to shine a light on these dark corners of pet ownership and breeding.

Personal Experience Fuels Advocacy

Stroeder’s advocacy isn’t just rooted in abstract concern. As a foster parent for dogs from various rescue agencies for about three years, she has borne witness to the neglect some animals endure. She has fostered dogs showing clear signs of maltreatment, such as eye infections, indentations from tight collars, and a palpable fear of humans. These experiences have steeled her resolve to instigate change at City Hall.

The Path Ahead

Following Stroeder’s presentation, the council committee has directed city staff to report on a potential amendment to the animal control bylaw. Stroeder, undeterred by the long road ahead, plans to continue pursuing her proposed amendment through to a final vote from the city council. Beyond this, she has set her sights on reform at the provincial level, specifically aiming for regulation and licensing of dog breeders.

It’s clear that Stroeder’s advocacy goes beyond her own front door, where she currently fosters one dog at a time along with her own dog, Diego. It’s centered on the simple belief that every animal deserves a safe, nurturing environment and the opportunity to lead a healthy, happy life.