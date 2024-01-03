en English
Saskatoon Proposes City-Owned Organics Processing Facility Amid Contractor Issues

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:23 pm EST


In a bold initiative to address waste management and environmental concerns, Saskatoon’s municipal administration has proposed the establishment of a city-owned organics processing facility. This comes following complications with the existing green bin program’s contractor, Green Prairie Environmental (GPE), which failed to secure a necessary permit leading to a contract default.

GPE Contract Default and Temporary Measures

As a result of GPE’s inability to acquire the required permit, the city had to resort to a temporary measure. A contract was signed with Loraas for the collection of organics starting in May. Despite the setback, the city-wide curbside organics green cart program has managed to divert more than 17,000 tonnes of organic waste from the landfill.

Federal Low-Carbon Economy Fund

The proposed city-owned facility would be partially funded through a federal low-carbon economy fund. This fund is specifically designed to support projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote clean growth. By composting organic material, instead of sending it to landfills, the production of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, can be prevented.

Municipally Run Facility: Cost-Effective and Beneficial

Brendan Lemke, the water and waste operations manager, has voiced support for a municipally run facility. According to Lemke, this move would be more cost-effective and beneficial for the residents of Saskatoon. The city is expected to provide more details about the potential facility, including its location, in a future decision report.

The proposition for a city-owned organics processing facility is a testament to Saskatoon’s commitment to sustainable waste management and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. With the backing of the federal low-carbon economy fund, Saskatoon is poised to take significant strides towards clean growth and a healthier environment.

Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

