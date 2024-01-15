Saskatoon Police Investigate Sudden Death of 68-Year-Old Man in Park

In a park located near the intersection of Avenue E North and 37th Street West in Saskatoon, a 68-year-old man was found lifeless on Monday around midday. The Saskatoon police, responding to a call, discovered the man's body near a roadway inside the park. The sudden death of the elderly man has precipitated an investigation, which currently is in its initial stages.

Unsuspected Foul Play

As the police commenced their investigation, they indicated that they do not suspect any foul play in the man's sudden demise. Despite the lack of suspicion, the police are yet to share the cause of the man's death publicly. The details about the duration that the man's body spent in the park before it was discovered also remain undisclosed.

The Role of the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service

The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service has been brought in to conduct a thorough investigation into the death. Their role will be pivotal in determining the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the man's demise.

Next-of-Kin Notification

The police have confirmed that the man's next-of-kin have not yet been informed about his sudden death. This crucial step in the process is pending, thereby adding a layer of complexity and emotional gravity to the situation.