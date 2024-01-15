Saskatchewan's Severe Cold Wave: Burst Pipes, Flight Disruptions, and a Silver Lining

In the grip of an extreme cold wave, Saskatchewan is grappling with a range of issues from burst pipes to disrupted flight schedules. The severity of the chill forced the closure of Regina city hall due to a pipe burst, a crisis mirrored in residential buildings with similar incidents reported in hotels and apartments. Amid this unprecedented freeze, Curtis Beingessner, Manager of Arrow Plumbing and Heating in Regina, reveals that service calls are dominated by complaints of inadequate heating and burst pipes.

The Culprit: Extreme Cold and Inadequate Insulation

Beingessner attributes the widespread pipe bursts to a combination of insufficient heat and poor insulation, especially along the building's exterior walls. High winds, he says, have further intensified the situation. To mitigate the impact, the plumbing expert recommends regular furnace servicing and daily home inspections during cold periods. He further underscores the need to keep the vents for high-efficiency furnaces clear to prevent snow intake, a critical measure to avoid the furnace shutting off.

Aviation Disruptions and Residential Woes

The cold wave has not spared the aviation sector either. Regina International Airport is witnessing significant flight delays and cancellations. Meanwhile, residents are struggling with the bitter cold and the issues it brings. Buildings and homes have suffered from the lack of heat and water damage following pipe bursts. The extreme cold warning, expected to stay in effect until Tuesday, has led to school bus cancellations for Regina Catholic Schools and Regina Public Schools.

Relief on the Horizon

While the province continues to battle the cold, there's a glimmer of hope. According to Meteorologist Natalie Hasell with Environment Canada, the province can expect some respite with temperatures projected to rise slightly in the near future. Hasell forecasts Saskatoon and Regina's temperatures to reach -13 C and -12 C respectively by Saturday, hinting at a much-needed break from the relentless chill.