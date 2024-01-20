Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation Plans Second One-Day Strike

In a bid to seek long-term commitments from the government on critical issues impacting their students, over 13,000 teachers in Saskatchewan held their first one-day provincial strike on January 16, 2024. The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) is holding another one-day strike on January 22. The bone of contention revolves around the challenges of class size, complexity, and a significant decrease in public school funding.

Government Funding Cutbacks

The funding cutbacks have led to a reduction in resources such as teacher counsellors, teacher-librarians, and school psychologists. In spite of a surge in enrollment growth, there has been a decline in teacher staffing numbers. This has resulted in larger class sizes and prolonged wait times for special support services.

Teachers' Struggle and Public Support

The teachers and the STF have been receiving overwhelming public support, with over 16,000 calls and emails sent to Premier and Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill backing the teachers' struggle. The public outcry underscores the urgent need for the government to address these issues that are impacting the quality of education.

Personal Accounts and Call for Change

Kathleen Germs, a former teacher, shed light on the actual situation on the ground. When she began teaching in 2011, there was adequate support for students with intensive needs, non-English speakers, and those requiring mental health counselling. Over the years, however, the reduction of these supports due to funding cuts has led to increased stress and mental health issues among teachers.

Many teachers, including Germs, have had to dig into their own pockets to provide the necessary materials for their students. She emphasized that the government needs to properly fund education to reduce classroom sizes and provide the needed support for both teachers and students. Germs underscored the urgency of addressing these issues, stating that children are the future and currently lack a voice in these matters.