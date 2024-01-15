en English
Saskatchewan Schools Announce Bus Cancellations Amid Extreme Cold

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:39 am EST
Saskatchewan Schools Announce Bus Cancellations Amid Extreme Cold

In the face of extreme temperatures plummeting to a bitter -46C with windchill, a host of school divisions across Saskatchewan have announced bus cancellations for the day of January 15th. Among these is the Prairie Spirit School Division, which has taken to their website to inform students and parents of the halting of transport services, and to urge them to stay abreast of potential cancellations in the afternoon as well.

Prairie Spirit’s Alert System

The Prairie Spirit School Division has introduced an innovative ‘View Alerts’ feature on their site, offering specific information on individual bus routes. This feature ensures that parents and students are equipped with the most accurate and up-to-date information, particularly during these harsh winter conditions.

Saskatoon’s Cold Weather Procedures

In the city of Saskatoon, elementary schools adhere to a set of cold weather bus cancellation procedures. High school students, on the other hand, typically rely on Saskatoon Transit for their commuting needs. But there are noteworthy exceptions to this norm. Intensive needs high school students and pupils from Bishop James Mahoney High School located in Warman and Martensville find their bus services called off when the temperature threshold hits a chilling -45C at 7 am.

Decision-Making By School Divisions

The onus of deciding whether to operate buses falls on the respective school divisions. This includes Prairie Spirit, Horizon, and Sun West School Divisions. Their determinations are accessible through a newly launched website that compiles a list of bus cancellations for vehicles operated by First Bus Canada. A similar platform exists for buses serviced by the Hertz Northern Bus company.

However, amid these widespread cancellations, there are exceptions. While local school buses in Saskatchewan have been grounded due to the severe cold, Strathcona-Tweedsmuir School’s buses continue to run. In addition to this, all schools under local school divisions will be operational, barring Strathcona-Tweedsmuir School, Foothills School Division, Livingstone Range, Palliser School Division, and Christ the Redeemer Catholic School Division.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

