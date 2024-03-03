Saskatchewan Polytechnic Bridges Gap in Trades with Focus on Indigenous Women

In a significant move to diversify the trades workforce, Saskatchewan Polytechnic's Women in Trades and Technology (WITT) recently hosted an event aimed at encouraging Indigenous women and girls to explore careers in trades. With only four percent of trade workers being women, and an even smaller fraction being Indigenous, the initiative seeks to shatter stereotypes and foster inclusion in a sector with high demand for skilled workers.

Empowering Indigenous Women Through Education

The event, sponsored by Sask Power and supported by Orano, was held in Saskatoon and streamed online for Northern communities, highlighting the institution's commitment to accessibility and inclusivity. Lorraine McGown, WITT coordinator and a former tradesworker herself, emphasized the critical need for more Indigenous women in trades. She shared insights from Indigenous women currently thriving in various trades, aiming to inspire attendees through real-life success stories and practical advice.

Challenging Stereotypes and Building Skills

Despite prevailing stigmas around women's capabilities in trades, McGown and her team are dedicated to proving such stereotypes wrong by showcasing the precision, attention to detail, and strong work ethic that women, particularly Indigenous women, bring to the field. The event served not only as a platform for networking and learning but also as a clear statement against the outdated notion that women cannot excel in trades jobs. The focus on Indigenous participation is particularly poignant, given Saskatchewan's 75 First Nations communities, whose potential for contributing skilled tradespeople remains largely untapped.

Looking Ahead: Inclusion and Opportunity

The initiative by Saskatchewan Polytechnic represents a hopeful step towards a more diverse and inclusive trades sector. By targeting underrepresented groups such as Indigenous women, WITT is not just filling the immediate skills gap but is also paving the way for a more equitable industry. McGown's parting advice to prospective tradeswomen is a testament to the spirit of the initiative: work hard, prove your worth, and break the mold. As the province and the trades industry recognize the value of diversity, programs like WITT are essential in fostering a workforce that truly reflects the community it serves.