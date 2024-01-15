en English
Saskatchewan Mass Stabbing: Inquiry to Examine RCMP Services to First Nations Communities

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:47 pm EST
An upcoming inquiry into the mass stabbing incident that shook Saskatchewan, Canada on September 4, 2022, is set to scrutinize the services provided by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) to First Nations communities. The investigation will shed light on the efficacy and challenges of the RCMP’s role in these areas and potentially address concerns related to policing and public safety within indigenous populations.

Unravelling the Tragic Incident

On the fateful day, Myles Sanderson, a member of the First Nation, embarked on a deadly stabbing rampage through the James Smith Cree Nation and the neighbouring village of Weldon. The brutal act resulted in the death of 11 people and left 17 others injured. Sanderson’s own demise followed shortly after, while in police custody. The upcoming inquest aims to establish the sequence of events leading up to the deaths and will also examine the circumstances surrounding Sanderson’s death.

First Nations Community Desires Reforms

Beyond seeking clarity about the tragedy, the First Nation community is advocating for significant reforms within the correctional and parole systems. They have expressed a desire for notification about community members’ releases from custody. They believe that such measures, along with self-administered policing, should become essential services to help prevent similar incidents in the future.

Investigation: A Step Towards Closure

The inquest, scheduled to last for two weeks, will gather testimonies and inform the public about the circumstances of the killings. It represents a crucial step towards understanding the tragedy and providing closure for the victims’ families and the general public. The mass stabbing and its aftermath have had a profound impact on the affected communities, and the investigation’s findings may serve as the foundation for necessary systemic changes to ensure better protection and service for First Nations communities in the future.

Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

