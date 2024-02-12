Saskatchewan Manhunt Ends in Capture of Fugitive Ricky Black

In the frosty expanse of Duck Lake, Saskatchewan, a chase unfolded that captivated the province and ended in the apprehension of one of two fugitive inmates. On January 9, 2024, Ricky Black, who had escaped from Willow Cree Healing Lodge with Nigel Ferster, was arrested following a pursuit on a quad. The RCMP's relentless determination led to Black's capture, but Ferster remains at large.

An Escape and a Manhunt

Willow Cree Healing Lodge, an institution intended to rehabilitate and heal, became the starting point of a manhunt when Ricky Black and Nigel Ferster escaped its confines. The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) issued warrants for their arrests, initiating a search that would eventually lead to the frigid landscape of Duck Lake.

A Quad Chase Across the Snowy Terrain

On January 9, 2024, the Saskatchewan RCMP received intelligence on the whereabouts of Christian Mitsuing, a wanted male. Upon arriving at a residence on the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation, officers encountered the unexpected - Mitsuing fled on a quad. RCMP pursued, eventually locating him using a remotely piloted aircraft at a second residence. Despite being informed of his arrest, Mitsuing fled once more on a quad.

As the investigation continued, the RCMP's persistence paid off. Mitsuing was charged by the Loon Lake RCMP with multiple offenses, and Ricky Black was apprehended after his own quad pursuit in Duck Lake. The arrest offered a glimmer of resolution, but the hunt for Nigel Ferster continues.

A Community on Alert

With Nigel Ferster still evading authorities, the Saskatchewan RCMP, in collaboration with the CSC, is working diligently to locate him. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and report any information that could lead to his capture. As the search progresses, the community waits with bated breath, hoping for a swift and safe resolution.

The events of January 9, 2024, serve as a testament to the RCMP's dedication and resilience in the face of adversity. However, the story remains incomplete as long as Nigel Ferster remains at large. As the search continues, the people of Saskatchewan hold their breath, waiting for the final chapter of this saga to unfold.