Saskatchewan Lawyer Disbarred After Creating Fictitious Person, LSS Reaches Final Decision

In a landmark decision on February 28, the Law Society of Saskatchewan (LSS) concluded a protracted legal battle by disbarring a lawyer for serious trust account violations, marking a significant moment in the province's legal community. The case, involving the creation of a fictitious person to misappropriate funds, underscores the stringent measures the legal profession takes to maintain integrity and public trust.

Background and Legal Battle

The saga began in January 2019 when the LSS initially decided to disbar the lawyer, identified as Abrametz, triggering an extensive legal process culminating in the latest LSS resolution. Saskatchewan's top court previously criticized the LSS's initial narrow focus on the offences' seriousness, prompting a reevaluation of the case. The court's directive led to a thorough consideration of both mitigating and aggravating factors influencing Abrametz's conduct.

Factors Considered in the Final Decision

In reassessing Abrametz's case, the LSS identified several mitigating factors, such as self-reporting, cooperation with the investigation, and a long, previously unblemished career. However, the case also presented significant aggravating circumstances, including the exploitation of vulnerable clients, the substantial amount of money involved, and deliberate, extended misconduct involving serious trust account violations. The creation of a fictitious entity to facilitate these violations was highlighted as a particularly egregious aspect of Abrametz's actions.

Implications of the LSS Decision

The LSS's decision to allow Abrametz to resign, rather than imposing disbarment directly, was seen as a balanced response, taking into account the Court of Appeal's guidance on appropriate sentencing. This resolution also led to a reduction in the legal costs Abrametz was required to pay. The case serves as a stark reminder of the legal profession's commitment to upholding the highest ethical standards and the serious consequences for those who fail to adhere to these principles.

The disbarment of a lawyer for creating a fictitious person and committing serious trust account violations signifies a crucial moment for legal ethics and professional accountability in Saskatchewan. It reaffirms the legal community's dedication to protecting the public and maintaining the integrity of the profession, setting a precedent for handling similar cases in the future.