Business

Saskatchewan Grapples with Extreme Cold, Community Engagement, and Local Incidents

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:19 am EST
Saskatchewan Grapples with Extreme Cold, Community Engagement, and Local Incidents

Recent days have seen the province of Saskatchewan grappling with a spate of notable incidents, all set against the backdrop of an extreme cold snap that has resulted in record-breaking temperatures across western Canada. This severe weather led Saskatchewan to supply power to its neighboring province, Alberta, highlighting the intensity of the climate conditions.

Cold Snap Causes Record-Breaking Temperatures

The recent weather developments have seen the breaking of cold weather records in various regions within Saskatchewan and beyond. The extreme cold has not only challenged the resilience of residents but has also necessitated inter-provincial cooperation as Saskatchewan stepped up to supply power to Alberta.

Western Development Museum Introduces New Membership Option

In the midst of these weather-related events, the Western Development Museum has sought to strengthen its community ties by introducing a new membership option. This initiative is specifically tailored for nonprofit organizations, reflecting the museum’s commitment to broadening its engagement and fostering increased support within the community.

CEBA Repayment Deadline Approaches for Business Owners

Turning to business news, as the repayment deadline for the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) looms, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) has been offering guidance to business owners. Their advice is aimed at helping entrepreneurs navigate the repayment process effectively, a crucial measure for maintaining the stability of the local economy in these challenging times.

Two-Vehicle Collision in Moose Jaw

On a different note, a local incident has drawn significant attention. The Moose Jaw Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Main Street that occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on a Sunday. The collision led to one of the vehicles veering off the road and striking a motel at the intersection of Main Street and Manitoba Street East. Emergency services, including the Moose Jaw Police Service, Fire Department, and EMS, were promptly on the scene. The driver who hit the motel was taken to the hospital to have minor injuries evaluated, and the estimated damages from the collision stand at around $50,000. The investigation into the accident continues.

0
Business Canada Weather
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

