Saskatchewan Government Funds Emergency Shelter Spaces in La Ronge

The Government of Saskatchewan has pledged $97,600 to support 10 emergency homeless shelter spaces in La Ronge at the Scattered Sites shelter. Managed by Kikinahk Friendship Centre, this financial injection is part of the broader Provincial Approach to Homelessness initiative, which was set in motion in October 2023.

Provincial Support for Homelessness

Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky has endorsed the Kikinahk Friendship Centre, highlighting the significance of supporting community members grappling with homelessness. This funding will facilitate the Scattered Sites shelter, home to a total of 23 beds and operational seasonally from October to April, to sustain 10 shelter spaces from December 2023 to March 2024.

Kikinahk's Role and Impact

In addition to the shelter, Kikinahk conducts various programs in La Ronge and adjacent areas. In the previous fiscal year alone, they have extended support to over 202 individuals. Executive Director of Kikinahk, Ron Woytowich, recognised the escalating demand for services and the crucial role of this funding in aiding the community, particularly during the harsh winter months.

Funding for a Provincial Approach to Homelessness

Overall, the Provincial Approach to Homelessness initiative involves a $40.2 million investment spread over two years. It aims to create 155 new supportive housing spaces and 120 new permanent emergency shelter spaces while enhancing community safety and outreach services. This additional funding is anticipated to guarantee approximately 500 permanent emergency shelter spaces across Saskatchewan this winter.