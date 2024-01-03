en English
Canada

Saskatchewan Expands Addiction Treatment Services: Introduces 14 New Spaces at Possibilities Recovery Center

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:10 pm EST
Saskatchewan Expands Addiction Treatment Services: Introduces 14 New Spaces at Possibilities Recovery Center

Adding to its commitment towards addressing addiction issues, Saskatchewan is set to expand its addiction treatment services with the introduction of 14 new treatment spaces at the Possibilities Recovery Center in Saskatoon. The province’s Minister for Mental Health and Addictions, Tim McLeod, made the announcement, highlighting that the new spaces will cater to both adults and youths in need.

Steady Expansion of Addiction Treatment Services

This initiative is a part of the government’s pledge to increase addiction treatment capacity by 500 spaces. In a noteworthy development, this marks the second expansion for the Possibilities Recovery Center within a two-month period. The center had welcomed the introduction of 18 additional spaces in November.

With this expansion, the total number of addiction treatment facilities in Saskatchewan, including pre-treatment, detoxification, treatment, and post-treatment beds has reached 567. These facilities are managed under the aegis of both the Saskatchewan Health Authority and third-party organizations.

Addiction Treatment: Bridging the Physical and Virtual

The newly added spaces at the Possibilities Recovery Center will not only provide in-person outpatient treatment services in Saskatoon but will also extend a virtual treatment option for adults across the province. This hybrid approach to addiction treatment aims to make the services more accessible and inclusive.

Government’s Commitment and Future Plans

Tanner Perratt, the executive director of the center, expressed gratitude for the government’s investment in addiction treatment services. He acknowledged the high demand for these services, emphasizing the critical need for such expansion.

The Ministry of Health has outlined a plan to further increase the number of addiction treatment spaces by 500 over the next five years. The government is actively seeking qualified service providers for an additional 250 spaces, underlining its commitment to combat addiction and provide comprehensive support to those in need.

Canada Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

