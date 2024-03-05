Saskatchewan Advocates for Child Safety During National Poison Prevention Week

As National Poison Prevention Week approaches, observed from March 17-23, the Saskatchewan Prevention Institute is raising awareness about the potential dangers lurking in households that could lead to accidental poisoning among children. Highlighting common culprits like Cannabis-infused edibles, officials emphasize the need for cautious storage and awareness to prevent hospital visits.

Identifying Risks in the Home

Robyn Stewart, a program coordinator with the Saskatchewan Prevention Institute, underscores the heightened risk that Cannabis brownies and gummies pose to children due to their lower body mass. Stewart advises that all cannabis products should be stored in locked bags or boxes and placed in cupboards out of children's reach. Moreover, she recommends keeping cannabis products in their original packaging and purchasing only legally regulated items as measures to prevent accidental ingestion by children.

Comprehensive Prevention Strategies

Officials also stress the importance of safely storing not only cannabis products but also prescription and non-prescription medications, cleaning supplies, fertilizers, cosmetics, alcohol, and tobacco. With young children frequently exploring their environments by crawling and putting objects in their mouths, these precautions are essential for preventing accidental poisonings. Furthermore, the Saskatchewan Prevention Institute promotes awareness of Canada's National Poison Centre contact information (1-844-POISON-X) for emergencies, alongside educational resources available online and through other regional services like the Poison & Drug Information Service on the AHS website.

Broader Context of Child Safety

This initiative by the Saskatchewan Prevention Institute is part of a larger effort to enhance child safety across Canada. For instance, a recent recall of over 102,000 bottles of Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash due to a lack of child-resistant packaging highlights the ongoing challenges in preventing child poisoning. Such incidents underscore the critical need for constant vigilance and adherence to safety regulations in products accessible to children.

The efforts to safeguard children from accidental poisoning, especially during National Poison Prevention Week, serve as a vital reminder of the shared responsibility among caregivers, regulatory bodies, and the community at large. By fostering an environment of safety and prevention, the aim is to minimize the risks and ensure children's well-being in every household.