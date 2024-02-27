Saskatchewan Achieves Record Surgical Volumes, Aiming to Slash Wait Times

In a significant healthcare milestone, Saskatchewan reported a record-breaking number of surgeries performed within the first nine months of the fiscal year, underscoring a concerted effort to address surgical backlogs and improve patient care. With a notable increase to 71,850 surgeries up to December 2023, the province is on track to exceed its previous annual record, whilst simultaneously working towards ambitious targets to reduce wait times for surgical procedures.

Advertisment

Setting New Benchmarks

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and the provincial government have set aggressive goals to not only surpass the previous year's surgical volume of over 90,000 procedures but also to ensure that 90% of surgeries are completed within ten months. Additionally, they aim to prevent waitlists from exceeding 18 months. Remarkably, from October to December, the rate of surgeries performed or offered exceeded the 90% target, marking a significant step forward in improving healthcare accessibility and patient outcomes in Saskatchewan.

Investing in Health

Advertisment

The SHA's commitment to enhancing surgical capacity is evident in its substantial financial investment, with nearly $670 million allocated to the surgical program. This funding includes a $42.5 million increase, specifically intended to provide 6,000 additional surgeries. This financial boost is part of the broader Health Human Resources Action Plan, aimed at recruiting and retaining healthcare providers to meet the growing demand for surgeries.

Progress in Reducing Wait Times

The strategy to increase surgical volumes and reduce wait times has already yielded positive results, with a 13% decrease in the number of patients waiting over a year for surgery, from March 2010 to December 2023. This progress highlights the effectiveness of the collaborative efforts between healthcare providers, physicians, and the provincial government in improving access to surgical care and managing surgical wait times more efficiently.

The achievements in Saskatchewan's surgical system serve as a beacon of progress in healthcare, demonstrating the potential for significant improvements in patient care through strategic planning, investment, and collaboration. As the province continues to advance towards its surgical targets, the healthcare sector watches closely, hopeful for continued success in reducing wait times and improving accessibility for all patients.