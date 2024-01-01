en English
Saskatchewan Abandons Carbon Levy Collection: Implications and Reactions

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:39 pm EST
In a marked shift in its approach to environmental taxation, the Saskatchewan government announces the cessation of carbon levy collection on natural gas and electrical heat. This decision, following a contentious debate with the federal government over carbon pricing, is anticipated to bring about significant changes for consumers, businesses, and environmental policy.

Decoding the Decision

Triggered by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s exemption for home heating oil users from the carbon levy—a move primarily benefiting residents in Atlantic Canada—Saskatchewan sought a similar exemption for all other forms of heating. Ottawa, however, denied this request. Consequently, Saskatchewan declared it will cease collecting the levy from the start of 2024. This move is expected to save the average resident $400 next year.

Simultaneously, the province has put a stop to carbon levy collection from those using electricity for heating, with SaskPower covering the cost. The province’s natural gas utility, SaskEnergy, will also follow suit, refraining from collecting the carbon levy from residential customers.

Implications and Reactions

The immediate aftermath of this decision saw other provinces and territories demand similar treatment, fuelling the ongoing conflict over carbon pricing. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s ‘axe the tax’ campaign is gaining momentum, even as the Prime Minister maintains that there will be no further exemptions to the carbon pricing program.

Looking to the Future

While the short-term effects of the decision bring possible cost savings for consumers and operational cost adjustments for businesses, the long-term implications on carbon emissions and climate change initiatives in the province remain uncertain. Saskatchewan has expressed its intention to invest in emissions-free electricity projects, including small modular nuclear reactors, as part of a broader strategy to address environmental concerns while opposing the federal carbon pricing model.

As the balance between economic relief for residents and the pursuit of environmental sustainability goals continues to be a topic of discussion, the world watches as Saskatchewan navigates its path through this new terrain.

Canada Climate & Environment Environmental Science
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

