Sarah Kennedy Takes Helm as Calgary Health Foundation’s Interim Board Chair

Sarah Kennedy, a stalwart member of Calgary Health Foundation’s Board for 11 years, assumes her new role as Interim Board Chair, taking the reins from outgoing Board Chair, Sandy Edmonstone. With a solid four-year stint as Vice Chair under her belt, Kennedy’s leadership acumen and business prowess have been integral to the Board’s undertakings.

Trailblazing Initiatives

Known for her hands-on involvement, Kennedy has been instrumental in spearheading several successful initiatives. The Newborns Need campaign stands out amongst these, having raised a substantial $65M to support families across southern Alberta. Her impactful contribution to the South Health Campus Fund Development Council is another feather in her cap. In her capacity here, she played a key role in fundraising for the Pediatric Emergency Pod and Care-by-Parent rooms.

Award-Winning Volunteer Leadership

In recognition of her tireless volunteer leadership, Kennedy was awarded the prestigious Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal by the Alberta Government in 2022. This accolade underscores her commitment to healthcare and her unwavering dedication to serving the community.

Professional Expertise and Advocacy

Beyond her philanthropic endeavors, Kennedy serves as a Lead Client Partner with IBM Consulting. She’s been a robust advocate for increasing female participation in STEM fields, making her a role model for women aspiring to make their mark in this domain.

Continued Leadership

As Kennedy steps into her new role, the Calgary Health Foundation expressed its gratitude towards Sandy Edmonstone for his strategic leadership. While welcoming his continued contribution as AHS Board Vice Chair, the foundation looks forward to the vision and leadership Kennedy will bring. Murray Sigler, President & CEO of the Calgary Health Foundation, expressed confidence in Kennedy’s ability to lead the organization towards expanding its reach and impact.