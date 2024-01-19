San Group to Receive $2.5M for Innovative Wood Manufacturing

San Group, a Langley-based firm with lumber mills and a value-added manufacturing facility in Port Alberni, is on the verge of a significant expansion, thanks to a substantial investment from British Columbia's Manufacturing Jobs Fund. The company is set to receive up to $2.5 million, which will be directed towards purchasing cutting-edge equipment to facilitate an innovative process that manufactures engineered cedar products using ultra-thin veneer sheets. This pioneering technology not only allows for the more efficient utilization of raw materials but also significantly reduces waste production when compared to traditional wood product manufacturing methods.

Boosting Efficiency, Reducing Waste and Creating Jobs

This technological shift, which underscores a commitment to eco-friendly practices, is also expected to generate an additional 30 jobs at the plant. Kamal Sanghera, the president of San Group, voiced his conviction that the investment is pivotal for enhancing manufacturing capacity, promoting production efficiency, and reinforcing the company's dedication to sustainable practices.

A Provincial Initiative for Sustainable Growth

San Group's investment is part of a broader provincial strategy involving an $8.6 million distribution from the $180-million Manufacturing Jobs Fund. This fund aims to support eight projects across British Columbia, assisting manufacturers in expanding and diversifying their operations through the adoption of new production lines, equipment, and innovative technologies.

Supporting Local Economies and Sustainable Practices

Another beneficiary of the fund is C.W. Creative Woodcraft, a cabinet and millwork manufacturer situated in Cobble Hill. They will receive approximately $286,000 to expand their facility and acquire new machinery, which is projected to double their production capacity, minimize waste, and create up to 14 new jobs.

Underscoring the significance of the investment, Premier David Eby highlighted the importance of forestry jobs in supporting families, particularly in smaller and rural communities. He emphasized that manufacturing locally not only contributes to a sustainable future for forest workers but also fortifies the local economy and encourages eco-friendly practices in the industry.