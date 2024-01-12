Samsung SDI Invests in Canada Nickel, Boosting EV Battery Supply Chain

Canada Nickel Company Inc., a Toronto-based nickel development firm, has secured a substantial investment from leading South Korean electric vehicle battery manufacturer, Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. The strategic investment, amounting to US$18.8 million, aims to bolster Canada Nickel’s Crawford nickel project in Ontario, squarely targeting the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) battery market. The company has an ambitious plan to kick-start production by the end of 2027.

Strategic Investment Fuels Nickel Project

Located within the Timmins-Cochrane mining camp, the Crawford project boasts close proximity to essential infrastructure—a significant edge over the remote, yet high-grade Eagle’s Nest project, also in Ontario. Although the Crawford project’s nickel reserve grade seems comparatively lower at 0.22 percent per ton, Canada Nickel is optimistic about obtaining permits for mine construction by the following year. The company projects a healthy return on investment of 17 percent.

Samsung SDI Secures Significant Stake

Post-investment, Samsung SDI will hold a roughly 8.7 percent stake in Canada Nickel, having acquired stock at $1.57 a share. This deal also includes the right to maintain a pro rata ownership in future capital raises and the option to purchase a 10 percent equity interest in the Crawford project for an additional US$100.5 million, contingent on a final construction decision.

Battery Metals End Users Eye Mining Companies

This investment trend mirrors similar deals in the industry, such as the US$650-million financing that Lithium Americas Corp. received from General Motors Co. for a lithium mine in the United States. Notably, Canadian gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. recently acquired a 12 percent stake in Canada Nickel. These investments underscore a broader shift in strategy among battery metals end users, who are increasingly acquiring stakes in mining companies to secure the supply of essential raw materials.