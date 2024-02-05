Salvus Clinic: Delivering Compassionate Care Amidst Relocation Challenges

At the heart of Moncton, a health care provider emerges as a beacon of hope for those on the fringes of society. Salvus Clinic, under the stewardship of executive director Melissa Baxter, has been providing primary health care, housing support, and service navigation with unwavering dedication. Despite losing their physical clinic space, their commitment to addressing the needs of the homeless, vulnerable, and those grappling with addictions and mental health issues remains unwavering.

Eviction and the Search for a New Home

Last fall, Salvus Clinic was evicted from its previous location. Since then, the search for a new home has been fraught with obstacles. Four times, their letters of intent to lease properties were met with rejection by landlords. The clinic is seeking an 8,000 to 10,000 square foot facility that can accommodate clinical exam rooms and other necessary facilities to serve their unique clientele. The city, in a gesture of support, has offered space at an old fire station on Assomption Boulevard for storage. However, a suitable downtown location for the clinic remains elusive.

A Lifeline in the Interim: The Mobile Clinic

While the quest for a physical clinic continues, Salvus Clinic has not allowed this setback to impede the delivery of their services. Using a mobile unit and temporary office space, the 24-member team continues to serve those in need. The mobile clinic regularly visits various shelters, delivering care and support to clients. As of December 2023, the mobile clinic had provided services to 491 individuals, registering an average of 31 new clients per month. This figure is expected to surge as economic conditions precipitate an increase in homelessness.

Recognized by the City Council

The tireless work of Salvus Clinic was recently spotlighted during a presentation to Moncton city council. Mayor Dawn Arnold underscored the significance of the services offered by the clinic, drawing attention to the interconnectedness of health care services and housing for those in need. With homelessness on the rise, the need for a committed provider like Salvus Clinic is more critical than ever.

In a world that can often overlook the most vulnerable, organizations like Salvus Clinic stand as testaments to the power of compassion and the importance of accessible health care. As they continue their search for a new home, their mission remains clear: to serve those who are too often left behind by the conventional health care system.