Salmon Arm's Curbside Collection Success: Lessons for Central Okanagan's Proposed Food Waste Program

Since its inception in July 2019, Salmon Arm's curbside garbage, recycling, and compost collection program has encountered its share of challenges, including mischievous corvids and the occasional bear drawn to unsecured compost bins. Despite these hurdles, the program has shown significant environmental and community benefits, offering valuable insights for the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) as it considers implementing a similar food waste collection initiative.

Addressing Concerns and Enhancing Wildlife Safety

In response to initial issues such as increased wildlife encounters, particularly with bears, Salmon Arm made adjustments to its curbside collection program. Notably, residents were advised against placing compost bins out the night before collection, a change spurred by a Bear Attractant Audit. These measures, along with recommendations to use compostable bags and ensure bins are securely closed, have mitigated many concerns, demonstrating the program's adaptability and commitment to community safety and environmental preservation.

Costs and Benefits: A Balancing Act

For Salmon Arm residents, the annual cost of the three-in-one collection service is approximately $100 per household, a fee that includes garbage, recycling, and compost pickup. This investment has yielded substantial returns, notably a marked reduction in landfill waste. A 2022 report highlighted that the city's landfill life expectancy extended to about 71 years, thanks to the diversion of recyclables and food waste. This has not only delayed the costly processes of landfill closure and site procurement but has also aligned with broader environmental sustainability goals.

Creating a Sustainable Future

The success of Salmon Arm's curbside collection program transcends mere waste management; it underscores the importance of community participation, adaptability in addressing challenges, and the long-term environmental benefits of reducing landfill waste. As the RDCO considers its own food waste collection initiative, Salmon Arm's experiences offer instructive lessons on balancing costs with significant ecological and community advantages. Engaging residents, ensuring wildlife safety, and fostering a culture of sustainability are key to replicating Salmon Arm's achievements elsewhere.

The introduction of a food waste program in the Central Okanagan could mirror the positive outcomes seen in Salmon Arm, potentially keeping thousands of tons of waste from landfills annually. While concerns regarding costs, wildlife, and odors are valid, the demonstrated successes and improvements in Salmon Arm provide a compelling case for the benefits of such programs. As communities continue to strive for sustainability, the lessons learned from existing initiatives can light the way forward, promising not just cleaner cities but a healthier planet.