Salmon Arm Gears Up for Major Pump Station Upgrade

Deep within the heart of Salmon Arm, a city in British Columbia, buzzes an old heart that has been pumping unceasingly since 1970. This heart, known as the Zone 2 pump station, has weathered decades of change and growth. Now, it stands on the brink of a significant upgrade, paving the way for a modernized system equipped to meet the increasing operational demands of the city.

Transcending the Legacy of Zone 2

With an air of anticipation, the City of Salmon Arm is preparing to initiate a loan process for the replacement of the aging Zone 2 pump station. The new station is set to be relocated near the treatment plant, positioning it above flood elevation - a strategic move to prevent potential flood-related disruptions.

Notably, the new pump station will be outfitted with cutting-edge technology, ensuring an efficient and reliable operation.

Funding the Future: The Financials

The project carries an estimated price tag of approximately $4.95 million. The city proposes a loan amount of $4.226 million to cover the bulk of these costs. To service this debt, the city plans to make monthly interest payments, transitioning to long-term borrowing upon the project's completion. This milestone is anticipated to be reached between fall 2025 and spring 2026.

Water Tax Increase: The Impact

In a move to assist in debt repayment, the city is eyeing an increase in the Water Frontage Parcel Tax. This increase translates to an estimated additional cost of $22.50 for residents. However, before the city can proceed with this project, it needs to secure elector approval. This process entails passing a bylaw and carrying out an alternative approval process, where the project will proceed unless at least 10% of voters oppose it through a petition.

Awaiting the Council's Decision

As the city waits with bated breath, the city council is set to read the related bylaw at an upcoming meeting. This meeting will serve as a pivotal point in the project's timeline, potentially setting the wheels in motion towards a modernized future for Salmon Arm's water infrastructure. Amid the construction and financial intricacies, the city's commitment to improving its infrastructure shines through, promising to deliver an improved and efficient water system to its residents.