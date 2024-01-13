SAIT to Host Community Volunteer Fair Offering Networking and Skill Development Opportunities

On Thursday, January 25, the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) is set to host a Community Volunteer Fair. The event, scheduled to take place between 10 am and 3 pm at the Irene Lewis Atrium in the Stan Grad Centre, comes with the promise of providing an excellent platform for those intending to step into volunteer work.

Connecting Volunteers with Organizations

Taking place at the heart of Calgary, the fair will feature representatives from over 40 organizations, each committed to bettering the community. The event serves as a conduit, bridging potential volunteers with organizations that resonate with their interests and values.

Open to SAIT Community

The fair is not exclusive to SAIT students but extends its welcome to SAIT employees and alumni. Those interested in attending are urged to register, ensuring they make the most of what the fair has to offer.

A Platform for Growth and Development

Attending the fair is not merely about securing a volunteer position. It presents a valuable opportunity to expand one’s professional network and acquire new skills that are transferable to the workplace. To maximize the benefit of the fair, attendees are advised to prepare, tapping into available resources and strategizing their approach.

In conclusion, the Community Volunteer Fair hosted by SAIT is more than a networking event. It’s a doorway to personal growth, community service, and professional development. Attendees can look forward to a day of exploration, connection, and potential transformation, adding another dimension to their journey at SAIT.