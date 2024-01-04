Saint John Transit Commission Innovates Amid Fiscal Challenges

Despite grappling with financial challenges, the Saint John Transit Commission, under the leadership of Director Ian MacKinnon, is set to implement innovative technological features and restore service hours. These measures are being undertaken to modernize and improve the city’s public transportation system while dealing with a projected year-end deficit of $600,000.

Addressing Financial Challenges

The transit system’s financial pressures stem from the escalating costs of fuel and insurance, which have contributed to a predicted deficit. However, the current estimate shows an improvement from the initially projected deficit of $772,000. To offset these costs, the city introduced a fare increase on January 1, raising the fare by a quarter to three dollars per ride.

Embracing Technology and Expansion

In a bid to enhance its services, the Saint John Transit Commission intends to introduce on-demand service and electronic fares. Furthermore, as part of its commitment to sustainable transportation, the commission is contemplating expanding its fleet with non-emitting buses. To assist in this initiative, an application for federal funding has been submitted.

Ridership Trends and Subsidy Support

Current ridership rates are lower than pre-pandemic levels, with 1,766,094 trips made up to November of this year, compared to 1,936,548 trips in 2019. However, the city is demonstrating its support for the transit system by increasing its subsidy to $6.6 million for the year 2024, a substantial increase from the previous subsidy of $5.6 million. This move aims to help offset costs and support the city’s public transit system amid these challenging times.

As the strain of cost pressures is expected to continue into 2024, the transit system has adjusted its budget accordingly. With these strategies in place, the Saint John Transit Commission continues to strive for improved service and sustainability, despite the financial hurdles.