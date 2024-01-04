en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Saint John Transit Commission Innovates Amid Fiscal Challenges

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Saint John Transit Commission Innovates Amid Fiscal Challenges

Despite grappling with financial challenges, the Saint John Transit Commission, under the leadership of Director Ian MacKinnon, is set to implement innovative technological features and restore service hours. These measures are being undertaken to modernize and improve the city’s public transportation system while dealing with a projected year-end deficit of $600,000.

Addressing Financial Challenges

The transit system’s financial pressures stem from the escalating costs of fuel and insurance, which have contributed to a predicted deficit. However, the current estimate shows an improvement from the initially projected deficit of $772,000. To offset these costs, the city introduced a fare increase on January 1, raising the fare by a quarter to three dollars per ride.

Embracing Technology and Expansion

In a bid to enhance its services, the Saint John Transit Commission intends to introduce on-demand service and electronic fares. Furthermore, as part of its commitment to sustainable transportation, the commission is contemplating expanding its fleet with non-emitting buses. To assist in this initiative, an application for federal funding has been submitted.

Ridership Trends and Subsidy Support

Current ridership rates are lower than pre-pandemic levels, with 1,766,094 trips made up to November of this year, compared to 1,936,548 trips in 2019. However, the city is demonstrating its support for the transit system by increasing its subsidy to $6.6 million for the year 2024, a substantial increase from the previous subsidy of $5.6 million. This move aims to help offset costs and support the city’s public transit system amid these challenging times.

As the strain of cost pressures is expected to continue into 2024, the transit system has adjusted its budget accordingly. With these strategies in place, the Saint John Transit Commission continues to strive for improved service and sustainability, despite the financial hurdles.

0
Canada Transportation
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
3 mins ago
Canadian Stock Market Recovers, But Cineplex Struggles: An Analysis
The S&P/TSX Composite Index, Canada’s main stock market, has begun to hint at a potential bull market with an 11.95% increase from its October 2023 levels. Despite this upward trend, not all stocks are sharing in the resurgence; most notably, Cineplex (TSX:CGX) remains a staggering 75.39% below its pre-pandemic value. This disparity highlights the challenging
Canadian Stock Market Recovers, But Cineplex Struggles: An Analysis
Alberta Astronauts Gear Up for Major Space Missions: A New Chapter for Canada's Space Exploration
16 mins ago
Alberta Astronauts Gear Up for Major Space Missions: A New Chapter for Canada's Space Exploration
Suncor Energy Reports Record Fourth-Quarter Oil Production, Driving Stock Up by 5.93%
16 mins ago
Suncor Energy Reports Record Fourth-Quarter Oil Production, Driving Stock Up by 5.93%
Canadian Premium Sand Faces Fundraising Hurdles Amid Controversy
8 mins ago
Canadian Premium Sand Faces Fundraising Hurdles Amid Controversy
New Gold Inc.: A Glimmer of a Turnaround Amid Challenges
10 mins ago
New Gold Inc.: A Glimmer of a Turnaround Amid Challenges
Long & McQuade Set to Open New Music Store and Distribution Centre in Winnipeg
10 mins ago
Long & McQuade Set to Open New Music Store and Distribution Centre in Winnipeg
Latest Headlines
World News
Bettendorf Rings in New Political Era as Mayor, Council Members Take Oath
11 seconds
Bettendorf Rings in New Political Era as Mayor, Council Members Take Oath
Tampa Bay's Vasilevskiy: A Titan Struggling to Find His Form
13 seconds
Tampa Bay's Vasilevskiy: A Titan Struggling to Find His Form
Laser Hair Removal: An Expert’s Guide to Safety Measures
19 seconds
Laser Hair Removal: An Expert’s Guide to Safety Measures
Winslow Girls' Hockey Team Breaks Losing Streak with an 8-2 Victory
32 seconds
Winslow Girls' Hockey Team Breaks Losing Streak with an 8-2 Victory
American Consulate General and Local Government Department Discuss Operational Efficiency and Technological Integration
39 seconds
American Consulate General and Local Government Department Discuss Operational Efficiency and Technological Integration
Broncos Now: Unveiling Coach Payton's Thoughts & Analyzing Stidham's Debut
2 mins
Broncos Now: Unveiling Coach Payton's Thoughts & Analyzing Stidham's Debut
The Rise of the Underdogs: Baseball Prospects Exceed Expectations
2 mins
The Rise of the Underdogs: Baseball Prospects Exceed Expectations
Winslow Co-op Girls' Ice Hockey Team Snaps Losing Streak with 8-2 Victory
3 mins
Winslow Co-op Girls' Ice Hockey Team Snaps Losing Streak with 8-2 Victory
Hawke's Bay Rowing Club to Host 2024 Cup Regatta Amid Natural Challenges
3 mins
Hawke's Bay Rowing Club to Host 2024 Cup Regatta Amid Natural Challenges
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app