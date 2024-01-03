Saint John Shines on CNN’s Top Travel Destinations for 2024

Saint John, the lone city on Canada’s Bay of Fundy, has earned a coveted spot on CNN’s list of top travel destinations for 2024. This recognition has sparked joy amongst local officials and tourism promoters, marking a significant achievement for the city in New Brunswick.

International Recognition for Saint John

Mayor Donna Reardon expressed her delight at the international acknowledgment of Saint John’s allure. The city’s unique offerings, from its historical treasures to its cultural richness, have caught the attention of global travelers. The recognition from CNN is a testament to the city’s growing appeal as a premier tourist destination.

Envision Saint John: The Power of Prestige

Jillian MacKinnon of Envision Saint John, a tourism promotion organization, highlighted the prestige associated with CNN’s list. Saint John’s inclusion, being the only Canadian destination recognized, amplifies its stature and appeal in the global tourism landscape. This acknowledgment underscores the city’s potential to attract an international audience.

Neil Hodge’s Pivotal Role in Tourism Promotion

Neil Hodge, a travel media representative for Tourism New Brunswick, has been instrumental in showcasing Saint John’s attractions to travel writers worldwide. His efforts have culminated in 3,745 travel stories written about New Brunswick in the past year alone. Hodge emphasized the impact of ‘third-party endorsement’ from acclaimed sources like CNN, which he believes outshines traditional tourism advertising. His pitches, steeped in the unique charm of New Brunswick like the Fundy Trail Parkway, Fundy National Park, Hopewell Rocks, and Saint John’s own historical and cultural richness, resonate with the global audience.

The ‘Holy Grail’ of Tourism Attention

Lorn Sheehan, a professor specializing in tourism strategies, labeled the CNN list as ‘the holy grail’ for tourism attention. Sheehan highlighted the Bay of Fundy’s uniqueness, which sets Saint John apart in the crowded tourism landscape. Despite a minor hiccup, where a photo of the Hopewell Rocks was used in the CNN article instead of a snapshot from Saint John itself, local officials remain optimistic. They continue to emphasize the interconnectedness of the Bay of Fundy’s attractions, even if they are a two-hour drive from Saint John.

As Saint John embarks on a tourism rebound post-COVID, the city is investing more within its limited resources in tourism and economic development. The recognition from CNN’s esteemed list is a promising sign of the city’s potential to flourish as a global tourist hotspot.