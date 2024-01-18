Saint John ConnexionWorks Receives Support: A Step Forward for Community Growth

The cobblestone streets of Saint John, New Brunswick will echo with a significant announcement on January 18, 2024. Wayne Long, the esteemed Member of Parliament for Saint John-Rothesay, will represent the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and the person responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA). The purpose? To declare support for ConnexionWorks, a crucial community initiative.

Unfurling the Banner of Support

ConnexionWorks stands as a beacon in Saint John, facilitating connections and fostering growth in the community. The forthcoming declaration of support from ACOA comes as a testament to the initiative's immense contributions. MP Wayne Long, acting on behalf of Minister Hutchings, will unfurl this banner of support, acknowledging and bolstering the work of ConnexionWorks.

ConnexionWorks: A Community Catalyst

ConnexionWorks is more than just a name; it is a testament to the power of community, collaboration, and commitment. Its programs have been instrumental in cultivating local talent, fostering an environment conducive to innovation, and steering the course of rural economic development in Saint John. The support from ACOA, delivered through MP Wayne Long, underscores the initiative's pivotal role in shaping the future of the community.

A Celebration of Culture and Connection

Following the formal announcement, attendees will have the opportunity to experience a cultural food fair. This event is more than just a celebration of diverse culinary delights; it is a showcase of the program participants who have been at the heart of ConnexionWorks. Over light refreshments, attendees will have the chance to engage in meaningful dialogues, forging connections that embody the essence of the ConnexionWorks initiative.

As the sun sets on January 18, Saint John will bask in the glow of solidarity and support. The announcement by MP Wayne Long is not just a declaration of support for ConnexionWorks; it is a reaffirmation of the commitment to rural economic development and a testament to the power of community connections. As the cultural food fair draws to a close, the attendees will carry with them not just the taste of diverse foods, but the spirit of ConnexionWorks — collaboration, connection, and community.