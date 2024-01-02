en English
Sailing into the Sunset: Retirees Embrace Life at Sea

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:39 am EST
Sailing into the Sunset: Retirees Embrace Life at Sea

For many, the dream of a retirement filled with tranquility and rest often conjures up images of a picturesque home by the lake or perhaps a cozy cabin nestled in the mountains. But for a growing number of retirees, the dream has taken on a decidedly more adventurous and nomadic twist. Meet Tori Carter and Kirk Rickman, a retired Canadian couple, who have turned the idea of retirement on its head by choosing to live on cruise ships full-time.

Embracing Life at Sea

After facing personal setbacks, the couple reached a profound realization – life is indeed too short for unfulfilled dreams. In response, they sold their home in Brighton, Ontario, and embarked on a lifestyle that many might find unconventional. Since then, they’ve traversed the globe, visiting 75 countries and territories from the decks of numerous cruise ships, with plans to increase this number to 88 by April 2024.

Cruise Hopping: A New Lifestyle Trend

The couple practices what they call ‘cruise hopping’, a method of switching between different cruises to experience a variety of destinations and onboard amenities. It’s a meticulous process that involves planning their cruises months in advance and managing their budget carefully, taking into account costs such as port fees, taxes, and daily expenses.

Retirement on the Waves

Their story mirrors that of another couple, John and Melody Hennesse, who have chosen to retire at sea, putting a two-year lease on a residence aboard the MV Narrative, a residential cruise ship. The Hennessees find this lifestyle even more economical than living on land.

Living at sea requires certain adjustments. Both couples have given up driving and cooking, and staying in touch with family from afar can be challenging. Yet, they find the lifestyle entirely fulfilling. They remain committed to staying healthy and actively engage with the communities they encounter on their journeys. Their story is a testament to the adage that retirement can be the start of an entirely new adventure.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

