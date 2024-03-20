Sage North America MD Mark Hickman Champions Community Impact for Enhanced Employee Experience

Under the leadership of Mark Hickman, Managing Director for Sage in North America, the company is revolutionizing how businesses engage with their communities and employees. Sage, a leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and medium-sized businesses, is setting a benchmark for how companies can intertwine their business operations with community impact to foster a more meaningful and attractive workplace culture. This approach not only enhances the company's reputation but also plays a crucial role in attracting and retaining top talent in a competitive job market.

Addressing the Talent Gap with Purpose and Community Impact

As businesses grapple with the challenges of hiring and retaining skilled employees, Sage's "Small Business, Big Opportunity 2023" survey reveals a significant talent gap in Canadian small and medium-sized businesses compared to their global counterparts. This discrepancy underscores the need for companies to adopt more comprehensive strategies that go beyond traditional perks and compensation. Sage's initiatives demonstrate how integrating community engagement and support into the company ethos can make a significant difference. By emphasizing purpose and impact, Sage is not only appealing to prospective employees' desire for meaningful work but also setting a standard for how businesses can contribute to social good.

Creating a Culture of Impact

At the heart of Sage's strategy is a commitment to building a sustainable culture centered around purpose. This involves listening to employees' priorities and passions and aligning them with broader company initiatives. Sage's approach is to simplify its impact framework to focus on key unifying pillars such as digital literacy, community engagement, and tackling climate change. By doing so, Sage enables its employees to engage in causes that resonate with them personally while contributing to the company's overall mission. This alignment of personal and professional values is crucial in creating a fulfilling employee experience that attracts and retains the best talent.

Turning Values into Action

Sage's efforts to translate its values into tangible actions are evident in its various regional initiatives. In Canada, the Sage Foundation Grow incubator pairs employees with non-profits for skills-based volunteering, allowing for direct, impactful community engagement. In the U.S., Sage partnered with The BOSS Network to launch the Sage Invest in Progress grant, aimed at supporting Black women entrepreneurs. These programs exemplify how companies can leverage their resources and expertise to make a meaningful difference in their communities while fostering a sense of purpose and belonging among employees.

Through its innovative approach to integrating business operations with community impact, Sage is leading by example in how to create a more attractive and meaningful workplace. By focusing on purpose, engagement, and social impact, Sage is not only enhancing its own employee experience but also contributing to a broader shift in how businesses view their role in society. As companies continue to navigate the challenges of the modern job market, Sage's model offers valuable insights into the benefits of building a culture that values both business success and community well-being.