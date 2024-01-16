Safari Flower Group Faces Insolvency; Diversity in Cannabis Execs Recovers

As the world moves forward after the shadow of the pandemic, the cannabis industry reflects this progression. The MJBiz Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Report indicates that the representation of women and minorities in executive positions has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. On the other side of the spectrum, the financial challenges faced by Canadian cannabis companies persist, with Safari Flower Group, a cannabis producer based in Fort Erie, Ontario, being the latest to join the list.

Financial Struggles Amidst Industry Growth

Safari Flower Group, a bulk supplier and white-label producer of cannabis products, has filed for creditor protection under Canada's Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) due to insolvency, with liabilities reaching a staggering 55.2 million Canadian dollars as of December 31. Despite the company's strategic shift towards international medical cannabis shipments that offer higher profit margins, financial hardships persist, exacerbated by factors such as cannabis price compression in Canada.

Unsuccessful Sale Attempt and Creditor Negotiations

In a bid to alleviate its financial woes, Safari Flower Group attempted a sale outside of CCAA. However, the offers received fell short of the secured debt amount and were consequently rejected by its lenders, Blacksail and Gray Jay. Complex negotiations between Blacksail and Gray Jay are currently underway, with Blacksail expressing intentions to acquire Gray Jay's secured debt.

CCAA Protection and the Future of Safari Flower Group

An Ontario judge granted the initial creditor protection order on January 12, providing a brief respite for Safari Flower Group and its 29 full-time employees. This move towards financial restructuring, while critical for Safari, is not unique within the Canadian cannabis industry. Other companies like the retailer Trees Corp. and distributor Humble & Fume have also turned to CCAA filings in early 2024, testifying to the ongoing financial challenges in the industry.

As the cannabis industry continues to evolve, the challenges faced by Safari Flower Group serve as a stark reminder of the financial realities within this growing market. Meanwhile, the recovery of diversity in executive roles offers hope for a more inclusive industry future.