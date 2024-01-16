Saba Capital Management Sells Major Stake in Citadel Income Fund

In a recent development, Saba Capital Management, L.P., a global alternative asset management firm, has made public the sale of 1,936,583 units of Citadel Income Fund. This sale is a part of the special redemption of 7,186,900 units, setting the redemption price per unit at $3.3818. Following this transaction, Saba Capital's stake in Citadel has diminished to 239,431 units, which constitutes approximately 7.68% of the fund's issued and outstanding units.

Settlement Agreement Shapes Future Strategy

This transaction is in accordance with a settlement agreement inked between Saba Capital, Citadel, and Artemis Investment Management Limited on September 14, 2023. As per this agreement, if the special redemption takes place before December 7, 2023, Saba Capital has committed to back specific amendments to Citadel's Declaration of Trust at any subsequent unitholders' meetings within the following 12 months.

The amendments include changes to the fund's investment approach, objectives, and restrictions. It will pave the way for Citadel to invest solely in resale residential real estate properties in Canada and cap the management expense ratio at 2.5%. In addition, the fund's annual and monthly redemption rights will be revoked, thereby transforming Citadel from an investment fund into a non-investment fund reporting issuer.

Saba Capital's Stance and Future Plans

Under certain conditions, Saba Capital has also agreed to abide by standstill restrictions. The firm clarified that the units are held for investment purposes, and it may recalibrate its position based on investment criteria, prevailing market conditions, and other factors permissible by securities legislation.

This announcement serves as an early warning under Canadian securities legislation, and the complete Early Warning Report will be made accessible on Citadel's SEDAR profile. With its specialization in credit relative value strategies and capital structure arbitrage, Saba Capital continues to navigate the volatile financial markets since its inception in 2009.