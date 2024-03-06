Ruth B Unveils Heartfelt Collaboration '28' with Dean Lewis, Dives into Personal Growth

Canadian-Ethiopian singer-songwriter Ruth B, renowned for her hits like "Dandelions" and "Lost Boy," recently released a new single titled "28," marking a significant collaboration with Australian music sensation Dean Lewis. The song, deeply personal to Ruth B, explores themes of letting go and self-discovery, inspired by the end of a pivotal relationship in her life. In an exclusive interview with Music Geek, Ruth B shared insights into the creation process of "28," her musical influences, and her gratitude towards her fans, especially those in the Philippines, promising a hopeful visit in the future.

Unveiling '28': A Journey of Letting Go

Ruth B's latest single, "28," is a testament to her growth as an artist and individual. The song's inception was during a challenging period, marking the end of a relationship that led Ruth B to a path of self-discovery and acceptance. Collaborating with Dean Lewis, whom she admired and shared a mutual appreciation for music with, brought an energetic and refreshing dynamic to the song's creation. Ruth's narrative-driven lyrics and heartfelt piano melodies in "28" reflect her journey towards finding peace and strength in vulnerability.

Rooted in Rich Musical Heritage

Raised in Canada by Ethiopian immigrants, Ruth B's musical style has been subtly influenced by the melodies and rhythms of Ethiopian music, alongside the works of iconic artists like Stevie Wonder and Lauryn Hill. Her songwriting process begins with deeply felt emotions, transforming these into music that resonates with listeners around the globe. Ruth B's ability to connect with her audience through her music has led to significant accomplishments, including a platinum-certified debut album and over a billion streams for her song "Dandelions."

A Message of Gratitude and Hope

Ruth B's success story is a beacon of inspiration, highlighting the power of authenticity and emotional expression in music. In her exclusive interview, she expressed profound gratitude towards her fans worldwide, with a special shoutout to her supporters in the Philippines. Looking ahead, Ruth B is eager to continue making music that touches hearts, with hopes of performing live for her fans in the Philippines and beyond. Her journey underscores the transformative potential of music as a medium for personal growth and connection.