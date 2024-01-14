en English
Russian Dissident Maria Kartasheva’s Path to Canadian Citizenship Amid Controversy

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:50 pm EST
Russian Dissident Maria Kartasheva’s Path to Canadian Citizenship Amid Controversy

In a poignant episode reflecting the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and its far-reaching impact on individual lives, Russian tech worker and dissident Maria Kartasheva found herself in a perilous circumstance. The 30-year-old was sentenced in absentia by a Moscow court, under Russia’s censorship laws, for her anti-war statements posted on social media. This verdict arrived amidst Russia’s crackdown on opposition to the war in Ukraine.

Controversial Posts and Consequences

Kartasheva, who had relocated to Ottawa, Canada, in 2019 as a permanent resident, found herself embroiled in a struggle during her Canadian citizenship application process due to her criminal charges in Russia. The charges were linked to her posts about the Bucha massacre in Ukraine. Russian authorities contended that her posts disseminated false information about the Russian Army.

Challenging Path to Canadian Citizenship

The path to Canadian citizenship posed initial challenges. Kartasheva’s citizenship ceremony was put on hold, adhering to Canadian immigration rules that can revoke the immigration status of permanent residents with criminal histories from other countries if a comparable crime exists under Canadian law. However, following a review, Canadian officials decided to grant her citizenship.

Public Support and a New Chapter

Kartasheva, who co-founded the Russian Canadian Democratic Alliance, took her oath in a virtual ceremony from her home in Ottawa after a nerve-racking seven-month period. Her case attracted significant public support from Russian dissidents and human rights groups, and underscored the inflexibility of bureaucratic systems when handling individuals seeking protection from persecution. The sentencing judge, Elena Lenskaya, and the court, Basmanny District Court in central Moscow, have previously faced sanctions by Canada. With her new citizenship, Kartasheva plans to continue her activism, undeterred by the challenges she has faced.

Canada Human Rights Russia
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

