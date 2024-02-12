Rural Dialysis Patients Find New Hope in Home Hemodialysis Programs

In Tillamook, Oregon, a tightly-knit group of dialysis patients faced an uncertain future when the U.S. Renal Care clinic announced its closure due to changes in Medicare reimbursement for end-stage renal disease care. Among them was Anita Hanakahi, who had undergone dialysis treatments for nine years. The closure set in motion a series of events that highlighted both the challenges faced by rural communities in accessing essential healthcare services and the potential of innovative solutions to improve patients' lives.

A Sudden Change

The clinic's closure put the lives of ten patients in jeopardy, forcing them to consider relocating or traveling long distances for treatments. The situation underscored the fragility of healthcare infrastructure in rural areas and the impact of policy changes on patients. As the search for alternative care options began, one couple found a glimmer of hope in an unconventional solution.

A New Beginning

Maureen and Greg McBratney, a couple from Denare Beach, Saskatchewan, found themselves in a similar predicament when Maureen's kidneys began to fail last June. After being rushed to Flin Flon General Hospital and flown to Saskatoon for emergency treatment, they faced an extended stay away from their family and home. Their plight gained attention when their daughter, Paige Baschuk, advocated tirelessly for a solution.

Thanks to the efforts of Baschuk and others, the McBratneys secured a special arrangement for hemodialysis care, allowing them to return home. This special arrangement involved implementing a home hemodialysis program, which has shown remarkable success in improving outcomes for patients on dialysis. With 1,375 patients enrolled as of January 31, 2023, the program, which originated in Turkey, has demonstrated positive results in terms of survival rates, clinical outcomes, and cost-effectiveness compared to in-center hemodialysis.

The Shift to Home Dialysis

The McBratneys' experience is emblematic of a growing trend in dialysis care: home hemodialysis. This approach offers patients improved quality of life, fewer restrictions, and increased engagement in their care. In 2021, 14% of dialysis patients performed their treatments at home, marking a gradual increase over the past 25 years.

While home dialysis offers numerous benefits, transitioning from in-center care comes with challenges and risk factors. Better support systems and innovation in home dialysis programs are needed to ensure successful outcomes for patients like Maureen and Greg McBratney and Anita Hanakahi. As healthcare policies continue to evolve, so too must the solutions that enable patients to receive the care they need, no matter where they call home.

As of February 12, 2024, Maureen McBratney is set to receive her first dialysis treatment in Flin Flon on her birthday, February 26. This milestone not only signifies a new chapter in her life but also serves as a testament to the power of advocacy, innovation, and the resilience of the human spirit.

