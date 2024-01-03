en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Rulings That Reshaped Canada’s Business Landscape: 2023 in Review

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:31 am EST
Rulings That Reshaped Canada’s Business Landscape: 2023 in Review

As the curtains of 2023 fell, Canadian legal and corporate landscapes were left profoundly shaken by a series of court decisions. These rulings will undoubtedly mold the country’s business dynamics as we move into 2024. The Blakes Sound Business podcast provides an insightful discussion on the implications of these groundbreaking legal decisions. Among the highlights are cases that have set new precedents in consumer protection, corporate governance, and business arbitration.

Arbitration Agreements Upheld

In Williams v Amazon Inc and the Petty case against mobile video game companies, the court upheld arbitration agreements, even in standard form consumer contracts. This was despite the plaintiffs initiating class actions alleging violations of consumer protection laws. The court granted stays on these actions, except for non-arbitrable consumer protection claims. This decision signals a trend: Canadian courts are inclined to enforce arbitration agreements, provided the process is accessible and viable.

Duty of Good Faith in Corporate Relationships

Another landmark case was Ponce v Societé d’investissements Rhéaume, where the Supreme Court of Canada addressed the good faith obligations of corporate officers to shareholders. The court established that officers have a duty to inform shareholders about significant opportunities, particularly when contractual incentives are in place. This ruling underscores a fundamental principle: there exists a duty of good faith in corporate relationships.

Transparency in Corporate Arrangements

A case involving a proposed plan of arrangement was also highlighted. The court denied approval due to unequal shareholder treatment, insufficient information disclosure regarding share pricing, and the lack of a fairness opinion or special committee. This ruling underlines the importance of transparency in business operations. Shareholders should be provided with complete and up-to-date information for any arrangements to be deemed fair and reasonable.

COVID-19 and the Aviation Industry

2023 also saw the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aviation industry. As the sector recovers and invests in new aircraft fleets and infrastructure, there could be a potential upswing in commercial disputes. This serves as a reminder that the aftereffects of the pandemic are still being felt, and businesses must tread carefully in the post-pandemic landscape.

0
Aviation Canada Courts & Law
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

India's Civil Aviation Ministry Responds to Increase in Flight Cancellations and Delays

By Rafia Tasleem

DGCA of India Ramps Up Surveillance Operations to Bolster Aviation Safety

By Dil Bar Irshad

Brandon Municipal Airport: A Year of Growth and Upcoming Transformation

By Sakchi Khandelwal

AJet Set to Soar: Turkish Low-Cost Carrier Granted Air Operator Certificate

By Safak Costu

Fiery Collision at Haneda Airport: How a Tragic Accident Unfolded ...
@Accidents · 2 hours
Fiery Collision at Haneda Airport: How a Tragic Accident Unfolded ...
heart comment 0
Ryanair Flights Dropped by Online Travel Agencies Amid Legal and Regulatory Pressure

By BNN Correspondents

Ryanair Flights Dropped by Online Travel Agencies Amid Legal and Regulatory Pressure
London Stock Market Braces for Fall amid US Tech Hits: Wizz Air and LTG Buck the Trend

By BNN Correspondents

London Stock Market Braces for Fall amid US Tech Hits: Wizz Air and LTG Buck the Trend
Vietjet Upgrades Online Check-In Service and Fleet for Enhanced Travel Experience

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Vietjet Upgrades Online Check-In Service and Fleet for Enhanced Travel Experience
Ryanair Passenger Numbers Rise Despite Operational Challenges Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Ryanair Passenger Numbers Rise Despite Operational Challenges Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
First Baby of 2024 Arrives on Big Island of Hawaii
11 seconds
First Baby of 2024 Arrives on Big Island of Hawaii
Owensboro High School's Boys' Basketball Team Triumphs over Breckinridge County
54 seconds
Owensboro High School's Boys' Basketball Team Triumphs over Breckinridge County
Adrienne Naylor's Weight Struggle Post 'Married at First Sight UK': A New Journey Begins
56 seconds
Adrienne Naylor's Weight Struggle Post 'Married at First Sight UK': A New Journey Begins
Senate Approves 2024 Tax Plan: A Deep Dive into the Changes
59 seconds
Senate Approves 2024 Tax Plan: A Deep Dive into the Changes
South Jersey Gears Up for Annual Reorganization Meetings
2 mins
South Jersey Gears Up for Annual Reorganization Meetings
Philippine Senate Minority Leader Calls for Indefinite Suspension of PUV Modernization Program
2 mins
Philippine Senate Minority Leader Calls for Indefinite Suspension of PUV Modernization Program
Cleveland Browns Contemplate Resting Key Players Ahead of Bengals Showdown
3 mins
Cleveland Browns Contemplate Resting Key Players Ahead of Bengals Showdown
Man Dies After Jumping from Moving Police Van: A Tragic Tale of Inadequate Medical Resources
4 mins
Man Dies After Jumping from Moving Police Van: A Tragic Tale of Inadequate Medical Resources
Oklahoma's Groundbreaking Tax Credit to Support Family Caregivers
4 mins
Oklahoma's Groundbreaking Tax Credit to Support Family Caregivers
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
6 mins
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
9 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app