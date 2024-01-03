Rulings That Reshaped Canada’s Business Landscape: 2023 in Review

As the curtains of 2023 fell, Canadian legal and corporate landscapes were left profoundly shaken by a series of court decisions. These rulings will undoubtedly mold the country’s business dynamics as we move into 2024. The Blakes Sound Business podcast provides an insightful discussion on the implications of these groundbreaking legal decisions. Among the highlights are cases that have set new precedents in consumer protection, corporate governance, and business arbitration.

Arbitration Agreements Upheld

In Williams v Amazon Inc and the Petty case against mobile video game companies, the court upheld arbitration agreements, even in standard form consumer contracts. This was despite the plaintiffs initiating class actions alleging violations of consumer protection laws. The court granted stays on these actions, except for non-arbitrable consumer protection claims. This decision signals a trend: Canadian courts are inclined to enforce arbitration agreements, provided the process is accessible and viable.

Duty of Good Faith in Corporate Relationships

Another landmark case was Ponce v Societé d’investissements Rhéaume, where the Supreme Court of Canada addressed the good faith obligations of corporate officers to shareholders. The court established that officers have a duty to inform shareholders about significant opportunities, particularly when contractual incentives are in place. This ruling underscores a fundamental principle: there exists a duty of good faith in corporate relationships.

Transparency in Corporate Arrangements

A case involving a proposed plan of arrangement was also highlighted. The court denied approval due to unequal shareholder treatment, insufficient information disclosure regarding share pricing, and the lack of a fairness opinion or special committee. This ruling underlines the importance of transparency in business operations. Shareholders should be provided with complete and up-to-date information for any arrangements to be deemed fair and reasonable.

COVID-19 and the Aviation Industry

2023 also saw the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aviation industry. As the sector recovers and invests in new aircraft fleets and infrastructure, there could be a potential upswing in commercial disputes. This serves as a reminder that the aftereffects of the pandemic are still being felt, and businesses must tread carefully in the post-pandemic landscape.