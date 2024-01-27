Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre to Host Career Fair

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), located in Barrie, is gearing up for a grand career fair targeted at attracting new talent for an array of positions within the healthcare institution. The fair, scheduled for Wednesday, January 31, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at their 80 Bell Farm Rd. location, is an initiative to fill roles across various domains such as nursing, patient support, allied health, medical imaging, laboratory, and clinical externs.

Opportunities Galore

The career fair is not just about filling vacancies. It offers a myriad of full-time, part-time, and casual employment opportunities. The unique aspect of the fair is its emphasis on creating a supportive and nurturing environment for new hires. RVH is not just providing jobs; it is inviting individuals to become part of a culture that values equity, inclusion, and mentorship.

Registration and Recruitment Process

Those interested in exploring opportunities at RVH are encouraged to pre-register online for the event. However, walk-ins are also welcome, provided they carry a copy of their resume. The recruitment process at the career fair is designed to be efficient and engaging. Upon arrival, applicants will complete a questionnaire that would help match them with suitable openings. Notably, qualified candidates may not have to wait long for their efforts to bear fruit. Those deemed suitable may have the chance to interview and potentially receive a job offer on the same day.

A Milestone in RVH's Growth

This career fair is a significant step in RVH's growth trajectory. By conducting such an event, the institution aims to strengthen its workforce with skilled professionals who can contribute to their mission of providing high-quality healthcare. It also underlines their commitment to fostering a workplace that is supportive, inclusive, and offers opportunities for growth and learning.